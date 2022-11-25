Harrisonburg: Disabled woman rescued from Friday apartment fire

Firefighters rescued a disabled woman from a Harrisonburg apartment fire on Friday afternoon.

The woman, because of her mobility limitations, wasn’t able to escape the 2:15 p.m. fire at Deer Run Apartments on Port Republic Road on her own, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

Firefighters from Tower 1 pushed past the fire, found the woman and removed her while other crews placed an attack line in service to extinguish the fire.

The woman, and another occupant of the apartment, were transferred to the care of the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad who transported both to the hospital for further evaluation.

Both were considered in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition at the time, according to HFD.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted.

“I am tremendously proud of the women and men who effected this rescue and quickly controlled the fire,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “The outcome of this incident could have been dramatically and tragically different were it not for the combined efforts of the 9-1-1 dispatchers, response personnel, and EMS working together to save lives.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One factor in this incident is that firefighters found hoarding conditions inside the apartment, complicating the rescue effort.

Such conditions pose a serious threat to potential victims and responders.

“We understand that many people may be challenged by a desire to retain large volumes of materials in their living space, but we strongly encourage apartment managers to speak with their tenants about how such conditions not only could impede their ability to escape a fire, but how they could also cause dangers to other tenants in adjacent apartments,” Tobia said.

A total of 17 firefighters operated on the scene. HFD was assisted by Rockingham County Fire Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and Harrisonburg Police Department. Harrisonburg Electric Commission and a building inspector from the city were also called to the scene.

No firefighters were injured.