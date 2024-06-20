Hampton man wanted for 2019 second-degree murder arrested in Waynesboro

Two people are in custody after a traffic stop Thursday night in Waynesboro captured a man wanted on second-degree murder charges dating back to 2019.

On June 13, at 11:42 p.m., Waynesboro Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop for several traffic violations.

The female driver continued making erratic maneuvers and was eventually stopped in the 100 block of Summercrest Avenue.

The male passenger ran on foot but was later detained without further incident.

Cyndekah Z. Evans-Wilson, 23, of Hampton, and Megan A. Paschall, 20, of Waynesboro, face multiple felony offenses.

Evans-Wilson has been arrested on the followed offenses:

Felony 18.2-248 Possession with intent to sell, distribute, etc.

Felony §18.2-308.4(A) Possess firearm while in possession of drugs

Misdemeanor §19.2-82.1 Falsely identify self to law enforcement

Evans-Wilson was also wanted on second-degree murder charges and other firearm-related offenses from Hampton, stemming from a 2019 incident.

Paschall, the driver, was also arrested without incident on the following alleged offense:

Felony §46.2-817 Eluding

Both Paschall and Evans-Wilson were transported to Middle River Regional Jail and held without bond.