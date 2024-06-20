Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Hampton man wanted for 2019 second-degree murder arrested in Waynesboro
Local

Hampton man wanted for 2019 second-degree murder arrested in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Published date:

evans williams paschall Two people are in custody after a traffic stop Thursday night in Waynesboro captured a man wanted on second-degree murder charges dating back to 2019.

On June 13, at 11:42 p.m., Waynesboro Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop for several traffic violations.

The female driver continued making erratic maneuvers and was eventually stopped in the 100 block of Summercrest Avenue.

The male passenger ran on foot but was later detained without further incident.

Cyndekah Z. Evans-Wilson, 23, of Hampton, and Megan A. Paschall, 20, of Waynesboro, face multiple felony offenses.

Evans-Wilson has been arrested on the followed offenses:

  • Felony 18.2-248 Possession with intent to sell, distribute, etc.
  • Felony §18.2-308.4(A) Possess firearm while in possession of drugs
  • Misdemeanor §19.2-82.1 Falsely identify self to law enforcement

Evans-Wilson was also wanted on second-degree murder charges and other firearm-related offenses from Hampton, stemming from a 2019 incident.

Paschall, the driver, was also arrested without incident on the following alleged offense:

  • Felony §46.2-817 Eluding

Both Paschall and Evans-Wilson were transported to Middle River Regional Jail and held without bond.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 We’re just waiting for Donald Trump to declare victory in McGuire-Good primary
2 Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close
3 The Caitlin Clark Effect: Attention on the WNBA is good, but not this kind of attention
4 Virginia Republicans nominate NoVa elitist who called Staunton ‘podunk’ for Senate
5 Survey to help health district ‘deliver care to those who need it most’

Latest News

missing person
Local

Missing person alert: Staunton Police ask for assistance finding 24-year-old man

Crystal Graham
SNP murder victims
State/National

Suspect identified in 1996 murders of two women in Shenandoah National Park

Crystal Graham

Two women were murdered at their campsite near the Skyland Resort in the Shenandoah National Park on March 24, 1996, and until now, the crime remained unsolved.

uva baseball
Sports

Setup man Chase Hungate among two UVA pitchers in the transfer portal

Chris Graham

Chase Hungate, the most reliable reliever in the UVA bullpen in the 2024 season, is in the transfer portal, along with Cullen McKay, a former starter in Brian O’Connor’s 2024 rotation.

uva basketball beekman dunn
Sports

Where are UVA’s Ryan Dunn, Reece Beekman going to go in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Chris Graham
newspapers
Local, Politics

Augusta County man alleges ‘hate crime’ in decade-old sewer project: Investigation

Chris Graham
State/National

VDOT encourages drivers to ready vehicles, prepare for hot weather in summer

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Grandson of Peaches & Herb singer to perform with The Charlottesville Band

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status