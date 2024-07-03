Hampton, Chesapeake students earn full-ride scholarships to University of Mary Washington

Two Washington Scholars and four Alvey Scholars will be among the thousand incoming Eagles at the University of Mary Washington in fall 2024.

The students earned full-ride scholarships, which are renewable for four years of undergraduate studies with GPA and residential requirements. They are also admitted to the Honors Program and have access to funding for experiential learning opportunities such as study abroad and undergraduate research.

The Washington Scholarship is available for Virginia residents, with priority given to individuals who apply for admission to UMW by November 15. UMW’s Alvey Scholars program recognizes out-of-state students, again with priority for applying by November 15. Several Alvey Scholarships focus on STEM majors, with generous support from Irene Piscopo Rodgers ’59, who funded 12 Alvey Scholarships during her lifetime and through a transformational estate gift, leaving $30 million to UMW to fund scholars in science, technology, engineering and math through scholarships and undergraduate research. Applicants are automatically considered for UMW scholarship opportunities, including these top awards, which are equal to full tuition, fees, room and board.

Scholars for 2024 demonstrate a deep commitment to research through their academic excellence, as well as leadership experience as captains of athletics teams or community organizations, all while balancing their high school studies with service projects.

Among the scholarship recipients are Fernando Ramirez Melenciano of Hampton and Aiddah Rotich of Chesapeake.

Melenciano, who will be a Washington Scholar, is a graduate of Phoebus High School and focused on biology with a pre-med track, which he will continue to pursue at Mary Washington. He was the varsity wrestling captain and TRIO Talent Search assistant his senior year and earned the USMC Character and Leadership All-American Award. He also volunteered for several Project Alpha activities, from landscaping and remodeling homes, to tutoring services and food drives. He has also been a Riverside Nurse summer volunteer.

“I am particularly drawn to the University because of its strong biology program and the opportunities for undergraduate research. I am excited about the chance to work with renowned faculty members, and to participate in hands-on research projects. The supportive and collaborative campus environment at Mary Washington will provide the ideal foundation for my journey towards medical school,” said Melenciano. “I am also eager to get involved in the Pre-Health Society and to take advantage of the university’s connections with local healthcare facilities for internships and volunteer opportunities. This scholarship opportunity will enable me to fully immerse myself in my studies and extracurricular activities, preparing me for a successful career in medicine.”

Rotich graduated from the International Baccalaureate program at Oscar Frommel Smith High School. She completed numerous research projects in biology, chemistry and global politics, including analyzing the effects of different levels of human activity on biochemical oxygen demand in a body of water. She explored associations between privet and English ivy at her local arboretum, where she also participated in ivy removal sessions, and focused on the 2008 post-election violence in Kenya. She has helped in tree planting sessions in Chesapeake City and conducted biology-based activities for 5th-graders from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach public schools at the NAS Oceana Air Show.

Rotich was awarded outstanding achievement in French in 2024, has earned honor roll distinction from the Virginia House of Delegates and received a 2024 presidential education award. In addition to the Washington Scholarship at UMW, she earned the Chesapeake Regional Healthcare 2023 summer externship program scholarship award.

She has been the garden coordinator of the Environmental Protection Club and one of three 12th-grade IB class representatives of the IB Leadership Committee, and she is a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and National Math Honor Society. At Mary Washington, she plans to pursue biochemistry and pre-medicine.

“I was drawn to UMW because of the beauty of the campus and most importantly the kind-hearted, welcoming and enthusiastic staff who were always ready to offer their assistance when I visited the campus. I am not only looking forward to exploring the opportunities made available to me through this scholarship, but also to having a positive impact on the campus and overall Fredericksburg community,” Rotich said.