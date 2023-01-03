Greene County: Route 645 closing this week, next week for drainage project work

Contract workers for the Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 645 (Moore Road) in Greene County on Wednesday to install storm sewer drainage.

Drivers will not be able to access the northbound or southbound lanes at U.S. 33 through Friday of this week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The road will also be closed Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, next week.

Drivers should seek alternate routes, watch for crews near the intersection, and use caution through the work zone.

Access to all businesses in the area will remain open, and the operation is expected to wrap up in about two weeks, weather permitting.

