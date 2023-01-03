Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news greene county route 645 closing this week next week for drainage project work
Local

Greene County: Route 645 closing this week, next week for drainage project work

Chris Graham
Published:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

Contract workers for the Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 645 (Moore Road) in Greene County on Wednesday to install storm sewer drainage.

Drivers will not be able to access the northbound or southbound lanes at U.S. 33 through Friday of this week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The road will also be closed Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, next week.

Drivers should seek alternate routes, watch for crews near the intersection, and use caution through the work zone.

Access to all businesses in the area will remain open, and the operation is expected to wrap up in about two weeks, weather permitting.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

waynesboro
,

Waynesboro is good at doing nothing: Now we have somebody who will blame it all on the libs
Chris Graham
utitec inc cadence

Staunton-based medical and drug manufacturer acquires medical device, components company
Crystal Graham

Cadence, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices and specialty commercial products based in Staunton, announced today that it has acquired Utitec, Inc.

Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Crystal Graham

UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023.

earth
,

Assessing which is the bigger security threat to the U.S.: Russia, or China?
Chris Graham
mark warner

‘Lawmakers You Need to Know in 2023:’ Mark Warner in Bloomberg’s top 10
Rebecca Barnabi
youth sport football tackle

Scary NFL injury highlights need for CPR, AED training at youth-sports level
Crystal Graham

Charlottesville: City taking applications for city’s Affordable Housing Fund
Chris Graham