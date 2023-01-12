Greene County man indicted for possessing 10,000 fentanyl pills, drug trafficking

A federal grand jury in Charlottesville returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Greene County man with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Officers found more than 10,000 fentanyl pills in his possession, as well as a kilogram of fentanyl powder.

In the indictment returned yesterday, the grand jury charged Trevail Stuart Woodson, 28, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

“One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. This lethality of synthetic opioids is simply staggering, and my office will continue to prioritize prosecuting those who seek to profit by preying on our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

“Fentanyl continues to flood our country at an alarming rate and our Virginia communities are not immune from its devastation. By arresting Mr. Woodson and removing this poison from our streets, we are effectively saving many lives,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the DEA Washington Division. “We will continue to work with our local and state partners to interdict the distribution of fentanyl wherever it may occur and bring to justice those who are driving the crisis.”

According to court documents, in late 2022, the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating Woodson.

On Oct. 6, JADE officers executed a search warrant at Woodson’s residence.

During the search, officers recovered 10,181 fentanyl pills, 1.1 kilograms of fentanyl powder, more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 360 grams of cocaine and nearly a kilogram of heroin.

In addition, law enforcement recovered six firearms, including an AR-style rifle, and $12,885 in cash.

The DEA Washington Division-Richmond District Office, Jefferson Area Drug Task Force (Virginia State Police, Albemarle County Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office), Greene County Sheriff’s Office and RUSH Task Force are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Huber is prosecuting the case.