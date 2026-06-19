Greene County: Former middle school teacher indicted in child sex case

Another local school teacher is facing a child sex charge, this time in Greene County.

The superintendent of Greene County Public Schools, Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, broke the news, in an email sent to parents on Friday.

William Daisley, a former middle school teacher and coach, is facing two charges dating back to 2014 – one for indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, the second for an indecent act with a child by a custodian.

The Virginia courts website reports that Daisley was indicted by a grand jury on June 8, and lists him as a fugitive.

Per Whitmarsh, Daisley was last employed by Greene County Public Schools in 2020.

The email to parents also made the claim that “at no time during his employment was the alleged incident reported to school officials.”

“Because this matter came to our attention as part of an active criminal proceeding, we do not have significant additional information and are limited in what we can share. However, Greene County Public Schools can share our continued commitment to keeping our students, staff, families, and community supported, and informed to the greatest extent possible while complying with all legal requirements and confidentiality protections. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement,” Whitmarsh said in the email.

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