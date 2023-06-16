Countries
Grandson charged with second degree murder in death of 84 year old norfolk woman
Virginia

Grandson charged with second degree murder in death of 84-year-old Norfolk woman

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

An 84-year-old Norfolk woman is dead, and her grandson is in jail facing charges related to her death.

The Norfolk Police Department reports that on Tuesday just before noon, police responded to a home in the 2700 block of Dominion Avenue to check on an unresponsive woman. First responders found Liu-Chih Howell suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, the victim’s grandson, David M. Macronald, 34, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. He is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Macronald also faces other charges unrelated to this incident.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners Office classified Howell’s death as a homicide.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

