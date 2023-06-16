Grandson charged with second degree murder in death of 84-year-old Norfolk woman

An 84-year-old Norfolk woman is dead, and her grandson is in jail facing charges related to her death.

The Norfolk Police Department reports that on Tuesday just before noon, police responded to a home in the 2700 block of Dominion Avenue to check on an unresponsive woman. First responders found Liu-Chih Howell suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, the victim’s grandson, David M. Macronald, 34, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. He is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Macronald also faces other charges unrelated to this incident.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners Office classified Howell’s death as a homicide.