Grammy-nominated country artist Jelly Roll extends tour; includes stop at JPJ on Oct. 30

Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll brings his “Beautifully Broken Tour” to the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on October 30.

Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) will be joined by ERNEST, Shaboozey and Allie Colleen.

The announcement that he is extending his 2024 tour with 15 new dates came on Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” He also performed a new track from his upcoming album titled “Burning.” This song follows the release of “I Am Not Okay,” which premiered last week on country radio.

Jelly Roll won three awards at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The tour is presented by Live Nation.

VIP packages may include premium seats, backstage tour and group photo, admission to the VIP lounge, a limited-edition tour poster and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 1, at JellyRoll615.com or Ticketmaster.com