Governor Youngkin announces new round of administration and board appointments
Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia map
(© niroworld – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments.

Administration Appointments

Secretary of Administration

  • Robert Ward, Senior Advisor on Real Estate

Public Safety and Homeland Security

  • Marcus Anderson, Deputy Secretary

Board Appointments

Commerce and Trade

Board of Housing and Community Development

  • Roger Jones of Nokesville, CEO, Stronghome Mortgage

Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission

  • Randy Everett of Dinwiddie, Owner and President, Old Hickory Farms
  • Arthur Dale Moore of Altavista, Founder and Retired CEO, Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical

Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority

  • Kelley Powell Williamson of Goochland, Managing Partner, Kefiweh Group; President, Kelley W. Powell, Inc.
  • Dr. Rita Roy of Great Falls, CEO, the National Spine Health Foundation
  • Lindsay Winter of Virginia Beach, Head of Virginia Public Policy, Amazon

Commonwealth

Virginia Indian Advisory Board

  • Jana McKeag of Alexandria, President, Lowry Strategies

Virginia Latino Advisory Board

  • Saul Hernandez of Washington County, Vice President of IT, Food City

Education

Board Of Regents of the James Monroe Law Office-Museum and Memorial Library

  • Patrick McSweeney of Powhatan, Partner, Valette Law Group

Board of Trustees of The Science Museum Of Virginia

  • Karey Malyszko of Norfolk, Vice President – Plant Operations, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Dr. Robert A. Winn of Chesterfield, Director, VCU Massey Cancer Center

Finance

Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates

  • Billy Foster of Suffolk, President & CEO, TowneBank

Health and Human Resources

Advisory Board for The Virginia Department for the Deaf And Hard-Of-Hearing

  • Traci Branch of Chesterfield County, Statewide Transition Specialist, Deaf Programs, Division of Rehabilitative Services
  • Chris Gregory of Roanoke, owner and instructor, First Freedom Firearms Training
  • Dr. Andrew J. Nash of Norfolk, Audiologist, Department of Veterans Affairs

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism

  • The Honorable Sam Parham of Petersburg, Mayor, City of Petersburg

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities

  • Melinda Hanko of Roanoke, Childrens Director

Legislative

Small Business Commission

  • Thomas Leonard of Henrico, Owner, Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market

Public Safety and Homeland Security

Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice And Prevention

  • Sallie Overton Amos of Farmville, Council Member, Farmville Town Council, Retired Deputy Chief Probation Officer, Virginia Department of Corrections
  • Teresa Berry of Hardy, Executive Director, SARA-Roanoke
  • The Honorable Dana M. Partin of Christiansburg, Montgomery County School Board Member District C, Montgomery County Public School ‘
  • Kathryn Rowell of Hanover, Citizen Services Coordinator, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe

Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence

  • Marybeth Matthews Adkins of the City of Norton, Executive Director, Family Crisis Support Services, Inc.
  • Marva Dunn of Emporia, Liaison/Advocate, Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit
  • Pyowook Han of Fairfax County, Director of Family Services and Quality Assurance, Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington
  • Krista Martinez of Chesapeake, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, Co-Director, Norfolk Family Justice Center
  • Tammy Sharpe of Front Royal, Executive Director, Phoenix Project

E 9-1-1 Services Board

  • Kendrick Todd Brewster of Blacksburg, Chief of Police, Town of Blacksburg
  • Julie Henry of Hanover, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Administrator, Virginia State Police
  • Justin Martin of Max Meadows, Finance Director, Carroll County
  • Patricia L. Turner of Loudoun County, Emergency Communications Center Manager, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue

Scientific Advisory Committee

  • Jennifer Breaux of Mt. Airy, Maryland, Director of Forensic Science and Evidence Management Division, Montgomery County Police Department
  • George Maha of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Associate Vice President, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel

  • John English of McLean, CEO, Heartland Consulting
  • Ross Stolle of Virginia Beach, Consultant, Accenture

State Board of Local and Regional Jails

  • David Hackworth of Chesapeake, Senior Associate, Moseley Architects

Transportation

Virginia Aviation Board

  • Vanessa Christie of Virginia Beach, CEO, Prevailance Aerospace

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

