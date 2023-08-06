Governor Youngkin announces new round of administration and board appointments

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments.
Administration Appointments
Secretary of Administration
- Robert Ward, Senior Advisor on Real Estate
Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Marcus Anderson, Deputy Secretary
Board Appointments
Commerce and Trade
Board of Housing and Community Development
- Roger Jones of Nokesville, CEO, Stronghome Mortgage
Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission
- Randy Everett of Dinwiddie, Owner and President, Old Hickory Farms
- Arthur Dale Moore of Altavista, Founder and Retired CEO, Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical
Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority
- Kelley Powell Williamson of Goochland, Managing Partner, Kefiweh Group; President, Kelley W. Powell, Inc.
- Dr. Rita Roy of Great Falls, CEO, the National Spine Health Foundation
- Lindsay Winter of Virginia Beach, Head of Virginia Public Policy, Amazon
Commonwealth
Virginia Indian Advisory Board
- Jana McKeag of Alexandria, President, Lowry Strategies
Virginia Latino Advisory Board
- Saul Hernandez of Washington County, Vice President of IT, Food City
Education
Board Of Regents of the James Monroe Law Office-Museum and Memorial Library
- Patrick McSweeney of Powhatan, Partner, Valette Law Group
Board of Trustees of The Science Museum Of Virginia
- Karey Malyszko of Norfolk, Vice President – Plant Operations, Newport News Shipbuilding
- Dr. Robert A. Winn of Chesterfield, Director, VCU Massey Cancer Center
Finance
Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates
- Billy Foster of Suffolk, President & CEO, TowneBank
Health and Human Resources
Advisory Board for The Virginia Department for the Deaf And Hard-Of-Hearing
- Traci Branch of Chesterfield County, Statewide Transition Specialist, Deaf Programs, Division of Rehabilitative Services
- Chris Gregory of Roanoke, owner and instructor, First Freedom Firearms Training
- Dr. Andrew J. Nash of Norfolk, Audiologist, Department of Veterans Affairs
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism
- The Honorable Sam Parham of Petersburg, Mayor, City of Petersburg
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities
- Melinda Hanko of Roanoke, Childrens Director
Legislative
Small Business Commission
- Thomas Leonard of Henrico, Owner, Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market
Public Safety and Homeland Security
Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice And Prevention
- Sallie Overton Amos of Farmville, Council Member, Farmville Town Council, Retired Deputy Chief Probation Officer, Virginia Department of Corrections
- Teresa Berry of Hardy, Executive Director, SARA-Roanoke
- The Honorable Dana M. Partin of Christiansburg, Montgomery County School Board Member District C, Montgomery County Public School ‘
- Kathryn Rowell of Hanover, Citizen Services Coordinator, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe
Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence
- Marybeth Matthews Adkins of the City of Norton, Executive Director, Family Crisis Support Services, Inc.
- Marva Dunn of Emporia, Liaison/Advocate, Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit
- Pyowook Han of Fairfax County, Director of Family Services and Quality Assurance, Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington
- Krista Martinez of Chesapeake, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, Co-Director, Norfolk Family Justice Center
- Tammy Sharpe of Front Royal, Executive Director, Phoenix Project
E 9-1-1 Services Board
- Kendrick Todd Brewster of Blacksburg, Chief of Police, Town of Blacksburg
- Julie Henry of Hanover, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Administrator, Virginia State Police
- Justin Martin of Max Meadows, Finance Director, Carroll County
- Patricia L. Turner of Loudoun County, Emergency Communications Center Manager, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue
Scientific Advisory Committee
- Jennifer Breaux of Mt. Airy, Maryland, Director of Forensic Science and Evidence Management Division, Montgomery County Police Department
- George Maha of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Associate Vice President, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel
- John English of McLean, CEO, Heartland Consulting
- Ross Stolle of Virginia Beach, Consultant, Accenture
State Board of Local and Regional Jails
- David Hackworth of Chesapeake, Senior Associate, Moseley Architects
Transportation
Virginia Aviation Board
- Vanessa Christie of Virginia Beach, CEO, Prevailance Aerospace