Home Good boy! Man’s best friend sniffs out spotted lanternfly, powdery mildew
Environment, Virginia

Good boy! Man’s best friend sniffs out spotted lanternfly, powdery mildew

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Scott Hurst of Salem with Fozzie dog scent training
Fozzie, a labrador/golden retriever mix, and his owner, Scott Hurst of Salem, search a park bench for evidence of the invasive spotted lanternfly. Submitted photo by Clark DeHart for Virginia Tech.

Man’s best friend could one day play a critical role in the agricultural community with their keen sense of smell, able to root out destructive pests including the spotted lanternfly and fungus like powdery mildew.

Dogs have a sense of smell that is tens of thousands of times more acute than their human owners. Recreational scent work requires some training but could one day lead to valuable contributions to the farming community.

“There are thousands of people out there doing scent work with their dogs just for fun,” said Erica Feuerbacher, an animal behaviorist and associate professor in the School of Animal Sciences at Virginia Tech. “What [the] study shows is that this can be more than a hobby — these citizen-scientists and their dogs can be a valuable resource for fighting the spread of an invasive pest.”

The new study found that companion dogs can effectively detect the egg masses of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that’s damaging farms and forests in Virginia and throughout the eastern and central U.S. Finding the masses, which resemble mud smears, is critical to destroying the bugs and limiting their destruction.

“With proper training, dog owners can turn their pets into powerful partners for conservation,” said Sally Dickinson, the study’s lead author.

More than 1,000 dog owners expressed interest in the study, and 182 teams were selected as participants, who were then paired with a local trainer. After several months of training, the dogs were put to the test and were successful finding live egg masses by their scent.

Two of the dogs selected for the study in Virginia, a Tibetan terrier and a pit bull mix, trained with devitalized spotted lanternfly egg masses two or three times a week for 15 to 30 minutes for six months.

Study participant Bill Wellborn of Roanoke said his 7-year-old Tibetan terrier, Pepe, enjoyed the challenge.

“Anytime you can stimulate your dog, it’s good for them,” said Wellborn. “Pepe obviously enjoys it, and it’s a way we can take dog skills and training to help our community.”

Katie Thomas of Radford and her pit bull mix, Finch, also volunteered for the study, putting their seven years of recreational scent work to use.

“Being able to do the same thing for the greater good — for citizen science — adds another layer we didn’t have before,” she said.

A separate study completed with researchers from Texas Tech University found that trained pet dogs could also detect powdery mildew, a major fungal disease that can cause major destruction to grapes and vineyards.

“This research is about more than detection,” said Dickinson. “It’s about empowering people to work alongside their dogs to protect the places and communities they care about.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

Artificial intelligence
Education, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump Administration prepares to upload AI Action Plan for America

Rebecca Barnabi
titanic
Football

Poor Jim Phillips: ACC Commish reduced to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic

Scott German

For the first time in nearly two years, the ACC Kickoff began with the conference not engaged in a lawsuit with its top two football brands, Clemson and Florida State.

truist bank manassas va
Virginia

Former Truist bank employee stole $195K from customers, faked her own death

Crystal Graham

A former Truist bank employee stole nearly $200,000 from 70 customers, eventually pretending to be dead to conceal her wrongdoing.

football
Football

Does it matter what the ACC thinks about the next iteration of the College Football Playoff?

Chris Graham
work zone map columbia gas
Local

Waynesboro: Detours possible in downtown area starting Wednesday

Crystal Graham
jim phillips acc
Football

ACC Commish talks up SCORE Act: They’re student-athletes, not employees

Chris Graham
staunton-rolling-coal-incident-vehicle
Local, Politics, Public Safety

Video: Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status