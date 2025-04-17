A large tree fell onto a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 killing the truck driver this afternoon in Goochland County.

Frank James Porter-Loftin, 51, of Amelia Courthouse, died after the tree struck the cab of the truck, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. at the 172.5 mile marker on eastbound I-64.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a large tree fell onto the tractor trailer traveling in the right lane. The impact caused the truck to run off the right side of the interstate.

One additional vehicle was disabled after striking debris from the incident.

Traffic was diverted at exit 167 while the truck was removed from the roadway.

This crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.