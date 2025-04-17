Home Goochland County: Large tree on I-64 falls on tractor trailer, kills driver
Virginia

Goochland County: Large tree on I-64 falls on tractor trailer, kills driver

Crystal Graham
Published date:
goochland county accident
Image courtesy VSP

A large tree fell onto a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 killing the truck driver this afternoon in Goochland County.

Frank James Porter-Loftin, 51, of Amelia Courthouse, died after the tree struck the cab of the truck, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. at the 172.5 mile marker on eastbound I-64.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a large tree fell onto the tractor trailer traveling in the right lane. The impact caused the truck to run off the right side of the interstate.

One additional vehicle was disabled after striking debris from the incident.

Traffic was diverted at exit 167 while the truck was removed from the roadway.

This crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

david hogg
Politics

James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Chris Graham
wildfire
Virginia

Forest Service: Browns Creek fire spans 63 acres, 50 percent contained

Crystal Graham

Nearly 50 personnel are on the scene of a fire near the Lynchburg Reservoir in Amherst County, according to the Forest Service.

staunton rally16
Local, Politics

Staunton: Local Democrats schedule follow-up protest rally, this one focused on Ben Cline

Chris Graham

Congress is on vacation, on your dime, meaning, Ben Cline has no excuse to not be holding a town hall somewhere in the far-flung Sixth District.

federal funding freeze money cash frozen budget
Football

Scott German: What’s behind the NCAA curtain?

Scott German
climate change
Government, Politics

Judge awards injunction to clean energy grant recipients, unfreezes federal funding

Rebecca Barnabi
road work
Virginia

Alleghany County: VDOT delays signal installation on Route 42 over railroad

Rebecca Barnabi
football
Education, Football, Local

SAW public schools agree to kickstart middle school football program

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status