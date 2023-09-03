Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Golf: UVA’s Ben James helps Team USA rally to victory in 49th Walker Cup
Sports

Golf: UVA’s Ben James helps Team USA rally to victory in 49th Walker Cup

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva golf
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA golfer golfer Ben James helped Team USA rally on Sunday to win the 49th Walker Cup at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

James, a second-year student at UVA, and Tennessee’s Caleb Surratt won their foursomes match 2&1 during Sunday morning’s play.

In the afternoon singles, James fell to GB Great Britain & Ireland’s Mark Power by one hole. Power, a senior at Wake Forest last season, held a slim lead for much of the match, but James brought it back to all-square with a victory on the 16th hole. Power took a 1-up lead with a birdie on the fabled No. 17 Road Hole and won the match when both players finished with par on the Old Course’s final hole.

Great Britain & Ireland had a three-point lead going into Sunday’s final two sessions on the Old Course. The Americans won three of the four morning foursomes, and they poured it on during the 10 singles matches.

The Americans won six of the 10 matches and halved two others to complete a Sunday rally in which they outscored GB&I 10-4 over two sessions for a 14.5 to 11.5 victory.

Team USA won the Walker Cup for the 39th time and it marked the seventh time the USA have won at St Andrews and the overall series record is now 39-9-1.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday
2 Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
3 City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives
4 ‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process
5 AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Latest News

uva soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #12 UVA scores in opening minute, rolls to 4-1 win over VCU

Chris Graham
nuclear weapons
Op/Eds, Politics

From the Partial Test Ban Treaty to a nuclear weapons-free world

Lawrence S. Wittner

This September is the 60th anniversary of U.S. and Soviet ratification of the world’s first significant nuclear arms control agreement, the Partial Test Ban Treaty.

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals drop 2023 home regular-season finale to Hillcats, 6-5

Chris Graham

Lynchburg defeated Fredericksburg, 6-5, on Sunday, in the final regular-season home game of the 2023 season for the FredNats.

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Five-run seventh inning pushes Flying Squirrels past Yard Goats, 9-6

Chris Graham
valley league baseball
Sports

Late Norfolk Tides rally comes up short in 5-4 loss to Worcester Red Sox

Chris Graham
missing person
Police, Virginia

Prince William County Police search for missing, endangered Woodbridge man

Chris Graham
tony muskett
Sports

Five Observations: What UVA did well, and didn’t do well, in big loss to #12 Tennessee

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy