Go Virginia grant to fund new healthcare certification program at University of Mary Washington

University of Mary Washington’s Office of Continuing and Professional Studies will develop and launch a new Practice Management Certificate Program thanks to a GO Virginia Region 6 grant.

The grant award funding marks the first GO Virginia grant awarded in the healthcare cluster in the Commonwealth, with the program positioned to be a model for the region and the state.

“UMW has been one of the leaders in workforce development for the region’s healthcare sector, and this grant expands that work and opportunity, in partnership with local healthcare leaders. It shows our shared focus on investing in a healthy community and in a well prepared, flexible healthcare workforce across all of Region 6,” UMW Director of Continuing and Professional Studies Teresa Segelken said.

GO Virginia Region 6 includes the Fredericksburg region, Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula. The state-led initiative focuses on creating private sector jobs in high-paying, high-growth industries by facilitating collaboration among each region’s government, education and business leaders.

“The GO Virginia Region 6 Council is proud to have successfully submitted the first GO Virginia planning grant application focused on healthcare to the state GO Virginia Board. With approval of this grant and by working with the University of Mary Washington we will be increasing the amount of qualified healthcare workers in the region, which, in turn, will support the growth of our targeted industry sectors. This project will not only pilot a new program for Practice Management Certification but will also provide necessary research and data on the need of healthcare professionals to support the economic growth of the entire region,” GO Virginia Region 6 Council Chair John Anzivino said.

The $78,000 grant will fund a two-phase initiative with the first starting in a few weeks on focusing on research to determine how the current healthcare infrastructure impacts business growth and development across Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula of Virginia. The second phase will begin a credentialing course for Medical Office Managers, enhance the operational efficiency of medical practices and improve access to care.

The course is expected to open for registration in spring 2026 in partnership with the Practice Management Institute, a nationally recognized credentialing body.

The required non-state financial match for the grant was provided by Mary Washington Healthcare, which underscores the strong regional support for the program from healthcare providers, businesses and local governments.

“This partnership between Mary Washington Healthcare and the University of Mary Washington, supported by GO Virginia, represents a powerful step forward in strengthening our region’s healthcare infrastructure. By upskilling practice managers, we’re not only improving day-to-day efficiency and patient access, but we’re also investing in a healthier, more resilient community, which lays the groundwork for long-term economic growth across our community,” Mary Washington Healthcare SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Joanne Huber-Sturans said.