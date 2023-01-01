Gloucester County: Teen wanted in New Year’s shooting that killed one, wounded another

Gloucester County authorities are leading a search for a 15-year-old wanted in the shooting death of an adult male early Sunday morning.

Corbin Chase Winnington faces a malicious wounding charge, with additional charges pending, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had responded at 1:05 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 7800 clock of Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester County. When they arrived, they discovered a large gathering of people at a residence, and an adult male was found to be deceased from an apparent gunshot wound outside the residence, with a second adult male found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

That male was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

Winnington departed the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Petitions and a detention order have been filed against the teen charging him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Winnington is currently at large and believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any knowledge about this incident, or if you know the location of Winnington, you are asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 693-3890 or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (888-562-5887). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash award if their information leads to an arrest. Callers may reference case number 2023-00001.

This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.