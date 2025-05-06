Glenn Youngkin, the $400 million net worth guy, whose default has always been, anything to help business screw people, the environment, the rest, for profit, actually did the right thing for once.

“We are glad Gov. Youngkin chose Virginians by signing this legislation,” said Rhena Hicks, the co-executive director of Freedom Virginia, an advocacy group that spearheaded the effort to get legislation banning “hidden fees” signed into law.

The MAGA governor, last week, signed SB1212, patroned by State Sen. Stella Pekarsky, D-Fairfax, and HB2515, patroned by State Del. Adele McClure, D-Arlington, companion bills that passed both chambers of the General Assembly with bipartisan support.

The law will require companies to disclose all mandatory fees on a purchase upfront, ensuring consumers know the total cost of a good or service before checking out and promoting truth in pricing.

According to Freedom Virginia, the law should save families $3,200 annually.

“I’m excited that Gov. Youngkin signed this legislation, and I’m incredibly proud to say we’ve banned hidden fees in Virginia,” Pekarsky said. “Thankfully, even after the General Assembly rejected his amendments to weaken the bill, the governor recognized the importance of transparent business practices for Virginia consumers and signed these bills.

“As I’ve said over the past two years fighting for this legislation, it will not only help families, but it will ensure small businesses are on a level playing field with large corporations. I’m thankful also to Del. McClure for her work on this legislation, and I know this will be a win for Virginia,” Pekarsky said.

“Virginia families deserve transparency and fairness at the checkout, and this new law delivers just that,” McClure said. “I’m thrilled that consumers will finally see truth in pricing. Banning hidden ‘junk’ fees will provide real cost savings starting this summer, protecting Virginians from deceptive business practices and holding large corporations accountable. Sen. Pekarsky and I fought hard to ensure families can keep more of what they earn, and I look forward to these protections becoming a reality.”