Home Glenn Youngkin, shocker, signs bill banning junk fees into law
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin, shocker, signs bill banning junk fees into law

Chris Graham
Published date:
business money
Photo: © SkyLine/stock.adobe.com

Glenn Youngkin, the $400 million net worth guy, whose default has always been, anything to help business screw people, the environment, the rest, for profit, actually did the right thing for once.

“We are glad Gov. Youngkin chose Virginians by signing this legislation,” said Rhena Hicks, the co-executive director of Freedom Virginia, an advocacy group that spearheaded the effort to get legislation banning “hidden fees” signed into law.

The MAGA governor, last week, signed SB1212, patroned by State Sen. Stella Pekarsky, D-Fairfax, and HB2515, patroned by State Del. Adele McClure, D-Arlington, companion bills that passed both chambers of the General Assembly with bipartisan support.

The law will require companies to disclose all mandatory fees on a purchase upfront, ensuring consumers know the total cost of a good or service before checking out and promoting truth in pricing.

According to Freedom Virginia, the law should save families $3,200 annually.

“I’m excited that Gov. Youngkin signed this legislation, and I’m incredibly proud to say we’ve banned hidden fees in Virginia,” Pekarsky said. “Thankfully, even after the General Assembly rejected his amendments to weaken the bill, the governor recognized the importance of transparent business practices for Virginia consumers and signed these bills.

“As I’ve said over the past two years fighting for this legislation, it will not only help families, but it will ensure small businesses are on a level playing field with large corporations. I’m thankful also to Del. McClure for her work on this legislation, and I know this will be a win for Virginia,” Pekarsky said.

“Virginia families deserve transparency and fairness at the checkout, and this new law delivers just that,” McClure said. “I’m thrilled that consumers will finally see truth in pricing. Banning hidden ‘junk’ fees will provide real cost savings starting this summer, protecting Virginians from deceptive business practices and holding large corporations accountable. Sen. Pekarsky and I fought hard to ensure families can keep more of what they earn, and I look forward to these protections becoming a reality.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
4 Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias needs to adjust his approach to get the O’s to the next level
5 UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Latest News

staunton rally16
Politics

The 3.5 Percent Rule: Hopeful math for saving American democracy

Rob Okun
uva tony bennett and staff
Basketball

Report: UVA Basketball alum Jason Williford gets job at Georgetown

Chris Graham

Georgetown coach Ed Cooley is reportedly hiring former UVA Basketball assistant Jason Williford to his staff, though nothing is official on this with Georgetown Athletics.

online survey
Government, Virginia

Frederick County: Online survey gathers public input on rural segment of Route 522

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT is seeking feedback to support a study assessing potential solutions on the rural segment of Route 522 from Red Oak Road to Echo Lane.

Education, Government, Local

Staunton: JMU architectural students share Wharf Lot designs with community

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts, Local

Live Arts Theater presents new works in three-weeks of ‘Waterworks’

Rebecca Barnabi
blue ridge parkway
Government, Local, Virginia

Expect delays with Blue Ridge Parkway resurfacing work starting next week

Chris Graham
mark carney donald trump canada
Politics

Mark Carney to Donald Trump: Canada ‘won’t be for sale, ever’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status