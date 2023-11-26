George Mason uses stifling D to get past East Carolina, 81-59, improve to 5-1

George Mason stifled one of the nation’s top scoring offenses in an 81-59 victory over East Carolina Saturday inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots (5-1) held the Pirates (4-3) 23 points under their season average and limited the nation’s No. 37 two-point offense (56.7 percent) to just a 36.8 percent clip (14-of-38).

Mason never trailed and led for 38:36 of a possible 40 minutes.

The 5-1 record matches Mason’s 2019-2020 squad for the program’s best start over the past 15 seasons.

“This is a very good win against a good American Conference team,” head coach Tony Skinn said. “I thought we were locked in from the start at our practice Wednesday and we were consistent throughout the week. I’m very proud of the win and it gives us momentum heading into our game on Wednesday.”

Five Patriots scored in double figures in a solid all-around effort by the Green & Gold.

Virginia Tech transfer Darius Maddox led Mason with a season-best 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while sophomore Keyshawn Hall tallied his fourth double-double in six games with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists.

Senior Ronald Polite III chipped in 11 points (5-of-9 FG) and three assists, while junior Jared Billups added a season-best 10 points (5-of-6 FG), two assists and two steals. Billups also took the responsibility of primary defender on the AAC’s second-leading scorer RJ Felton (20.3 ppg), and held the dynamic guard to just five points (2-of-10 FG).