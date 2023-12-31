Countries
George Mason improves to 11-2 with 94-69 win over North Carolina A&T

Chris Graham
George Mason reached 11 non-league victories for just the second time in the last 40 years after capping its out-of-conference schedule with a 94-69 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday afternoon inside EagleBank  Arena.

Mason (11-2) led for 35:51 of a possible 40 minutes of action and shot an efficient 58.6 percent from the floor, including a 28-of-36 (77.8 percent) mark from inside the arc. That two-point percentage is Mason’s highest in more than a decade.

The victory sends the Patriots into A-10 play riding a four-game win streak and improves the Green & Gold to 8-0 at home on the year.

“These guys committed since they stepped foot in Fairfax in April,” coach Tony Skinn said. “I’m so happy with their performance, not only in this arena but in general this season. I think coaches get too much credit sometimes. These guys have been incredible and for the first half of the season, they’ve taken care of business.”

Sophomore Keyshawn Hall tallied all of his game-high 18 points in the second half and made 8-of-13 attempts from the floor to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

Senior Ronald Polite III added 15 points (3-of-5 3FG), a game-high four assists and two steals, while Virginia Tech transfer Darius Maddox chipped in 15 points (4-of-8 FG), five rebounds and two assists.

Grad senior Amari Kelly notched 14 points (7-of-9 FG) and two blocks.

