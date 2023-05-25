Countries
newsgenerosity and coordination of stamp out hunger collected more than 90000 pounds of food
‘Generosity and coordination’ of Stamp Out Hunger collected more than 90,000 pounds of food

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
food grocery store
(© SGr – stock.adobe.com)

On May 13, Stamp Out Hunger collected more than 90,000 pounds of donations from mailboxes.

“The generosity and coordination behind Stamp Out Hunger are simply astounding — thank you to the letter carriers, volunteers, and all those who donated food for making this year’s event such a success,” Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said. “Stamp Out Hunger comes at a critical time for families and children who are at home during the summer months, and we are thankful to have a fresh supply of food donations to help keep our pantries stocked.”

The amount of donated items is enough food to provide more than 75,000 meals to families experiencing hunger in the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s service area. Communities in 25 counties donated nonperishable food items at their mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up throughout the day.

Volunteers were welcomed by the food bank at local post offices, including Staunton, to help sort food items and drop off donations at the organization’s four branches.

The total pounds from participating locations are:

  • Charlottesville: 10,550 pounds
  • Lynchburg: 4,421 pounds
  • Harrisonburg: 7,598 pounds
  • Northern Shenandoah Valley: 20,693 pounds
  • Staunton: 8,678 pounds
  • Shenandoah Valley: 32,370 pounds
  • Waynesboro: 5,851 pounds

Food insecure families find the summer months particularly difficult with children home from school and the food bank also sees a decline in community food donations. The annual campaign helps bolster food supplies before summer begins.

Stamp Out Hunger, a campaign hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is the nation’s largest one-day food collection effort.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

