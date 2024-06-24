Gas prices down in Virginia, holding steady nationally: What’s the trend through July 4?

Gas prices are down 4.5 cents a gallon in Virginia over the past week, though the national average ticked up ever so slightly, 0.3 cents per gallon, according to data from GasBuddy.

Virginia motorists are paying $3.31 a gallon on average; drivers across the U.S. are paying an average of $3.41 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, doesn’t see a lot of movement between now and the July 4 holiday week.

“For now, gasoline prices may see little movement ahead of July 4 as oil prices have risen above $80. But the good news is that instead of the national average jumping to follow the rising price of oil, it’s holding steady. The bummer is that the decreases we hoped for will have to wait, thanks to oil’s climb,” De Haan said.