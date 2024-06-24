Countries
Home Gas prices down in Virginia, holding steady nationally: What’s the trend through July 4?
Spotlight

Gas prices down in Virginia, holding steady nationally: What’s the trend through July 4?

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are down 4.5 cents a gallon in Virginia over the past week, though the national average ticked up ever so slightly, 0.3 cents per gallon, according to data from GasBuddy.

Virginia motorists are paying $3.31 a gallon on average; drivers across the U.S. are paying an average of $3.41 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, doesn’t see a lot of movement between now and the July 4 holiday week.

“For now, gasoline prices may see little movement ahead of July 4 as oil prices have risen above $80. But the good news is that instead of the national average jumping to follow the rising price of oil, it’s holding steady. The bummer is that the decreases we hoped for will have to wait, thanks to oil’s climb,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

