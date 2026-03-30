Home Gas prices continue to surge, as Trump regime bungles negotiations with Iran
Politics

Gas prices continue to surge, as Trump regime bungles negotiations with Iran

Chris Graham
Published date:
fueling up at gas station
Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

Whatever we’re doing in Iran is not working, except to continue to push gas prices toward the $4-per-gallon mark, with diesel approaching $5.50 a gallon.

Gas prices are actually down four cents from a recent high for four days last week, when the average nationwide touched $3.99 a gallon and stayed there, according to data from GasBuddy.

The national average is now at $3.95 a gallon, still up two cents from a week ago, and 97.9 cents from the start of the war in Iran.

The sense that we’re getting nowhere with Iran was underscored in an interview that Secretary of State Marco Rubio on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” on Monday, in which Rubio declared the new leaders in Iran that Donald Trump claims we’re negotiating with are “lunatics” and “insane.”

Rubio assumes the Iranian leadership doesn’t have access to TV or the interwebs.

Meanwhile, the “lunatics” in charge have effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of the world’s oil flows, and their “insane” efforts there “curtails the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil each day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable, but upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist as long as global oil supplies are constrained by the continued disruption in the Strait. We’re likely to see the national average for gasoline push beyond the $4-per-gallon mark, while diesel could approach $6 per gallon and potentially set new records if conditions fail to improve,” said De Haan, noting that “Americans have already spent nearly $8 billion more on gasoline over the past month, a trend that poses growing risks to the broader economy, while surging diesel prices may begin to reaccelerate inflation.”

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Nelson County has gone full MAGA: OK, so, don’t spend your money there anymore
2 That’s a wrap: Magical UVA Basketball season ends, unfortunately, too soon
3 Local Democrats in the Sixth District have met the enemy: And it is us
4 We sold AFP in 2022: Now the site is back under our 100 percent full control
5 Waynesboro Schools hold Multicultural Festival: Brave move, in current environment

Latest News

airplane in sky
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Flight back from Sacramento, Sweet 16, wasn’t on ICE Air

Chris Graham
chase elliott nascar martinsville
NASCAR, Wrestling, Etc.

NASCAR Cup Series: Chase Elliott gets first win of 2026 season in Martinsville

Chris Graham

Chase Elliott got his first win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, outdueling Virginia native Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.

ACC Tournament 2026
Basketball

NC State set to hire former Pack player Justin Gainey as new basketball coach

Chris Graham

Risky move by NC State AD Boo Corrigan, who appears to be ready to hire career assistant Justin Gainey to be the new head basketball coach, replacing the slimy Will Wade, who slithered back to LSU last week.

staunton police department parking garage
Local News

Developing: Staunton man dead following shooting overnight on Straith Street

Crystal Graham
beach red danger flag
Politics

Hard times at the yacht club: Geopolitical creep on Boca Ceiga Bay

Michael Schoeffel
virginia 10-1 map
Politics

Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire

Chris Graham
jon scheyer
Basketball

A top-ranked Duke team, again, chokes away a game in March: That’s a shame

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status