Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news fugitive wanted on violent felony charges arrested in albemarle county
Local

Fugitive wanted on violent felony charges arrested in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Published:
Charlottesville fugitive arrested
Taquarius Olando Catoe-Anderson

A fugitive wanted on violent felony charges in Charlottesville was placed in custody without incident on Wednesday.

Taquarius Olando Catoe-Anderson was wanted on two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Catoe-Anderson, 21, was found at an address on Inglewood Drive in Albemarle County. Details on where to find him was developed by the Albemarle County Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, according to a news release sent today.

A firearm was also recovered at the residence.

After his arrest, Catoe-Anderson was turned over to the Charlottesville Police Department for booking.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Culture

Kick off your shoes!: Stuarts Draft High presents ‘Footloose’

Rebecca Barnabi
murder suspect Charlottesville
Local

19-year-old arrested in Hardy Drive homicide in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Police Department has made an arrest in the Feb. 22 murder of 20-year-old Nicklous Pendleton of Gordonsville.

dog paw in human hands
Local

Augusta County residents demand justice after shelter euthanizes four dogs

Crystal Graham

Critics of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center came out in force Wednesday night to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting.

business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Virginia

$10m in CDFI funding awarded to 10 Virginia organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
jim boeheim
Sports

Syracuse, rushing to make an announcement, did Jim Boeheim wrong

Chris Graham
virginia tech nc state
Sports

NC State blows out Virginia Tech, advances to ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Chris Graham
acc tournament 2023
Sports

Radio: #TeamAFP’s Chris Graham, Scott German talk UVA hoops on ‘Hoos Talking’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy