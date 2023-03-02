Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news friday morning commute could be slick with potential for snow sleet freezing rain
Virginia

Friday morning commute could be slick with potential for snow, sleet, freezing rain

Crystal Graham
Published:
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
(© kichigin19 – stock.adobe.com)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Virginia on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mixed precipitation of snow and sleet is possible with an accumulation of less than one ice.

Above 2000 feet, freezing rain around one-tenth of an inch is expected. The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District said this includes Afton Mountain, Route 33 near the Rockingham and Greene county line, and on Route 211 near the Page and Rappahannock county line.

The sleet and freezing rain are expected to reach the area between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. It should change over to all freezing rain by noon before changing to rain later in the day.

The National Weather Service says drivers should plan on slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

“When venturing outside, watch your first steps taken on steps, sidewalks and driveways, which could be ice and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury,” the advisory read.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Waynesboro City Council member asks Jim Wood to resign over Pete Buttigieg slur
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

food insecurity
Local

City of Staunton to receive $10K for emergency food and shelter programs

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Sports

Bennett goes more to mover/blocker sets to try to shake up Virginia offense

Chris Graham

If you were watching closely, you would have seen Virginia running a lot of Tony Bennett’s base mover/blocker offense in the 64-57 win over Clemson on Tuesday.

liz cheney
Local

Trump Republican critic Liz Cheney joins UVA Center for Politics

Chris Graham

Liz Cheney, who stood up to Donald Trump, and lost her congressional seat for it, will finish out her first year out of office as a professor at the UVA Center for Politics.

Virginia

Most costly natural disaster threatens with spring rains and hurricane season

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

Show us the money: McLean, Virginia is ninth top city for best money management skills in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
uva health
Local

Three UVA Health discoveries nominated for STAT Madness tournament

Rebecca Barnabi
Israel
Perspectives

Israel and the Palestinians: The way back from the dark, dead-end alley

Alon Ben-Meier

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy