Friday morning commute could be slick with potential for snow, sleet, freezing rain

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Virginia on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mixed precipitation of snow and sleet is possible with an accumulation of less than one ice.

Above 2000 feet, freezing rain around one-tenth of an inch is expected. The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District said this includes Afton Mountain, Route 33 near the Rockingham and Greene county line, and on Route 211 near the Page and Rappahannock county line.

The sleet and freezing rain are expected to reach the area between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. It should change over to all freezing rain by noon before changing to rain later in the day.

The National Weather Service says drivers should plan on slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

“When venturing outside, watch your first steps taken on steps, sidewalks and driveways, which could be ice and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury,” the advisory read.