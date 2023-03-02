Countries
news free admission to uva baseball home games for kids and teens under 18
Sports

Free admission to UVA baseball home games for kids and teens under 18

Chris Graham
Published:
uva baseball
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

Kids and teens 18 and under can attend all of Virginia’s remaining regular-season baseball games for free in general admission seating with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The free-tickets promotion begins with Saturday’s doubleheader against Rhode Island.

To claim free youth tickets, fans are required to purchase a minimum of one paid adult ticket (maximum of four youth tickets per paid adult ticket).

The offer is online only and not available at the box office.

Current season ticket holders can call the box office to take advantage of the free youth promotion.

Phone: Call or Text (434) 924-UVA1

Email: [email protected]

