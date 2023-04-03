Countries
newsfranklin county authorities searching for two teens who may be headed to florida
Franklin County authorities searching for two teens who may be headed to Florida

Chris Graham
Published date:

Kinley Brooke BlankenshipThe Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two juveniles.

Kinley Brooke Blankenship and Janiyah Rigney were last seen on April 1. Blankenship has a tattoo of “Show No Love” on her left forearm. They may be in the company of another male juvenile out of Salem in a gray 2007 Lexus traveling to Florida.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of either of these two juveniles, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

