Franklin County authorities searching for two teens who may be headed to Florida

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two juveniles.

Kinley Brooke Blankenship and Janiyah Rigney were last seen on April 1. Blankenship has a tattoo of “Show No Love” on her left forearm. They may be in the company of another male juvenile out of Salem in a gray 2007 Lexus traveling to Florida.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of either of these two juveniles, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.