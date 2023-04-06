Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsfounders day celebration to feature journalist falsely imprisoned for 544 days
Local

Founder’s Day celebration to feature journalist falsely imprisoned for 544 days

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Jason Rezaian
Jason Rezaian, submitted

On Thursday, April 13, the University of Virginia and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello will commemorate Jefferson’s birthday, known at UVA as Founder’s Day.

Monticello will mark the occasion with a ceremony on the iconic West Lawn⁠ at 10 a.m.

The keynote address will be given by Jason Rezaian, the 2023 recipient of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal in Citizen Leadership. Rezaian is an award-winning Iranian American writer and journalist at the Washington Post. Rezaian began work as the Bureau Chief in Tehran, Iran, in 2012 before his arrest in 2014 on alleged charges of espionage. Freed after 544 days of imprisonment and torture, Rezaian has since championed the stories of those who fight for freedom and the liberty of others.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration required. The ceremony will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Attendees may register at monticello.org/foundersday.

Related story

Monticello receives $3.5 million grant to collect, share stories of enslaved families

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges
2 William Perry Elementary partners with national program to bring life skills to girls
3 PVCC announces scholarship for student who died by gun violence in Charlottesville
4 Augusta County Republican Emmett Hanger decides against run in Senate District 3
5 Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke

Latest News

dylan harvey
Local

Western Albemarle under shelter-in-place order as authorities search for Greenwood man

Chris Graham
affordable housing crisis
Virginia

What are your rights as a tenant? Virginia Poverty’s lawyers ready to chat

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Poverty Law Center will host an online “Coffee Chat” conversation with housing attorneys on Tuesday, April 11 at 9 a.m.

U.S./World

University of Maryland study reveals two-thirds of voters support $15 federal minimum wage

Rebecca Barnabi

Two-thirds of voters in a University of Maryland study favor a $15 federal minimum wage in the United States.

Local

Marshall Farms donates $5,000 to Augusta County 4-H Livestock Club

Rebecca Barnabi
eleanor hoppe
Local

Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges

Chris Graham
Local

William Perry Elementary partners with national program to bring life skills to girls

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S./World

Rep. Spanberger continues legislative fight to protect 340B program

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy