Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsformer catholic priest gets eight years in 1980s sexual abuse of 14 year old
Virginia

Former Catholic priest gets eight years in 1980s sexual abuse of 14-year-old

Chris Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A former Catholic priest has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old in Virginia in the 1980s.

Scott Asalone, 66, a former priest of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, was 29 when the sexual abuse occurred in 1985.

“Today’s sentencing brings long, overdue justice to the brave victim who came forward and told their story,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Asalone, of Asbury Park, N.J., was indicted by a multi-jurisdiction grand jury in March 2020, arrested in New Jersey on March 14, 2020, extradited to Virginia, and remained on bond pending trial.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Asalone entered a plea of guilty under the Alford rule in Loudon County Circuit Court to felony carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years of age.

Asolone was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: No survivors from Cessna crash site in Augusta County
2 Virginia made it look easy this weekend, but nothing comes easy for this team
3 Virginia defeats East Carolina, 8-3, punches ticket to Super Regionals
4 Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges
5 Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Latest News

Artificial intelligence
U.S./World

Virginia Tech professor shares benefits of artificial intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
Bottles Waynesboro
Culture

Three years in, Bottles owners finally taking a moment to celebrate their success

Crystal Graham

Bottles in Waynesboro is marking three years June 15-18 – a four-day celebration years in the making.

baseball
Sports

FredNats Notebook: Streaking Nats look to build on recent success

Scott Ratcliffe

Fredericksburg enters the week as the hottest team in the Carolina League, as the Nationals extended their season-long winning streak all the way to eight games before Delmarva finally snapped it on Friday night.

bicycle cyclist helmet bicyclist bike lane traffic city
U.S./World

Survey: Which American cities are best for nude bicycling?

Rebecca Barnabi
Karen Hult Virginia Tech
U.S./World

Political expert on Mike Pence’s historical presidential run against Donald Trump

Crystal Graham
theater
Culture

ShenanArts’ fall 2023 theater season includes ‘Anastasia The Musical’

Rebecca Barnabi
ethan o'donnell
Sports

UVA’s Ethan O’Donnell battles through rough weekend, has eyes on Duke, Omaha

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy