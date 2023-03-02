Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news former albemarle county counselor arrested on child sex charge
Local

Former Albemarle County counselor arrested on child sex charge

Chris Graham
Published:
Darren Wade Powell
Photo: Albemarle County Police

A former Albemarle County counselor was arrested in New Mexico last week on a child sex charge.

Albemarle County Police swore out a criminal warrant on Darren Wade Powell, 52, who now lives in La Luz, N.M., back on Feb. 23. The warrant, according to the Albemarle PD, was for criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

The offenses, according to Albemarle Police, took place while the minor was under Powell’s care as a counselor.

Powell, who most recently was employed as a Tularosa Public Schools counselor, was arrested on Feb. 23.

ACPD is awaiting the extradition of Powell.

The county PD is asking anyone with information regarding this or other incidents in connection with Powell to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Local

‘We are part of the city:’ Port Republic Road residents feel unequal in Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Land-use value assessment program assists Virginia’s farmers

Rebecca Barnabi

The Farm Bureau of Virginia estimates that more than 43,200 farms in the Commonwealth cover more than 8 million acres.

terry holland
Sports

‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ pays tribute to UVA basketball coaching legend Terry Holland

Chris Graham

"The Jerry Ratcliffe Show" pays tribute to Terry Holland, with special guests Craig Littlepage, Wally Walker, Bobby and Ricky Stokes, Terry Gates, Dan Merrifield and Andrew Kennedy.

uva baseball
Sports

Free admission to UVA baseball home games for kids and teens under 18

Chris Graham
black mold in house
Local

Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation

Crystal Graham
mason pickett
Local

‘I’m number one’: The sign guy who defended Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood

Chris Graham
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
Virginia

Friday morning commute could be slick with potential for snow, sleet, freezing rain

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy