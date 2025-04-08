Home Foreclosure moratorium extended for families impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton
Economy, Policy, Politics

Foreclosure moratorium extended for families impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
extreme weather disaster youngkin after helene
Southwest Virginia flooding after Hurricane Helene
Photo: Christian Martinez/Office of the Governor.

A foreclosure moratorium has been extended in multiple states including Virginia that were impacted by two hurricanes: Helene and Milton.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the 90-day extension this morning. The moratorium had been set to expire on Friday.

The extensions provide more time to request federal, state or local assistance for those in devastated areas including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The moratoriums also prohibit mortgage servicers from initiating or completing foreclosure actions on FHA-insured single-family forward or home equity conversion mortgages through July 10.

“Individuals and families across the Southeast are still putting pieces of their livelihoods back together following back-to-back hurricanes this fall,” said HUD Secretary Scott Turner. “HUD remains committed to the long-term recovery of these impacted communities. Today’s action will allow more flexibility as our fellow Americans continue working to stabilize their families, properties and communities.”

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09) said the 90-day extension should alleviate financial and housing burdens caused by Helene.

“Helene decimated communities in Southwest Virginia and altered the housing situations of countless families,” said Griffith.

Information for borrowers and renters

  • For those with a mortgage insured by FHA in the disaster areas who are unable to make their mortgage payments, immediate relief is available. Homeowners are likely to have a range of options that can help them avoid the need to default on their mortgages or to sell their home or land. Borrowers should contact their mortgage servicer for assistance. Borrowers may also contact the FHA resource center at (800) CALL-FHA.
  • For borrowers and renters who need immediate housing and disaster recovery assistance, HUD-certified housing counselors are prepared to provide guidance on the options that are available. To find a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, borrowers can visit www.hud.gov/findacounselor or use our phone search by calling (800) 569-4287.
  • For borrowers whose homes are destroyed or damaged to an extent that requires reconstruction or complete replacement, contact an FHA-approved lender about FHA’s section 203(h) program. This program provides 100 percent financing for eligible homeowners to rebuild their home or purchase a new one.
  • For borrowers seeking to purchase and/or repair a home that has been damaged, contact an FHA-approved lender about FHA’s section 203(k) loan program. This program allows individuals to finance the purchase or refinance of a house, as well as the costs of repair or renovation through a single mortgage.

For additional coverage, search “Hurricane Helene” or “Hurricane Milton” on Augusta Free Press.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Scott German: Ryan Odom was born, raised to be the UVA Basketball coach
2 A Real Madrid tattoo can get you disappeared by the Trump Gestapo
3 Bunny poop complaint takes Augusta County down the proverbial rabbit hole
4 Waynesboro: Children’s museum hoping to open indoor exhibit space by summer
5 UVA Basketball: Chance Mallory talks about decision to commit to ‘Hoos

Latest News

Arts, Education, Health

Mental health professionals in demand; concern majority ‘graying out’ of workforce

Crystal Graham
uva basketball coach ryan odom
Basketball News

UVA Basketball: Odom fleshes out staff with more from his VCU posse

Chris Graham

The VCU takeover of the UVA Basketball program is nearly complete, with Ryan Odom adding four more members of his Rams staff to his new staff on Grounds.

open business sign
Local, State, U.S.

United Way of Harrisonburg, Rockingham expands into SAW area

Rebecca Barnabi

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is expanding to better serve working families across the Central Shenandoah Valley.

Virginia Driver's License with REAL ID star
Economy, Policy, Politics

REAL ID deadline is May 7; will be required for flights, entrance to federal facilities

Crystal Graham
Economy, Policy, Politics

Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 8.9M Americans work multiple jobs in 2025

Rebecca Barnabi
freeze warning Virginia
Local, State, U.S.

Virginia: Freeze warning tonight, last blast of cold likely after Easter

Crystal Graham
drought shenandoah national park luray pass run
Local, State, U.S.

Drought watch advisory issued for 34 counties, including Augusta, Rockingham

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status