Culture

Forbes Center at JMU announces 2023-24 Masterpiece Season lineup

Crystal Graham
Published date:
jmu forbes center
Photo: James Madison University

The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University has announced its 2023-2024 Masterpiece Season lineup for performances running from September to May.

Guests will enjoy a spectacular array of performances featuring some of the world’s finest music, vocal, dance and theatre ensembles as well as “Forbes Family Fun” shows.

Top performances include the international big band Pink Martini fronted by the dynamic vocalist China Forbes; the gospel sensation Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar; Mike Super – Magic & Illusion; the one-woman tour-de-force All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Bulgaria’s leading orchestra, the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra; international phenomenon, DRUM TAO, the epic Japanese taiko drum ensemble and finally – The SpongeBob Musical, a “Forbes Family Fun” show featuring students from JMU’s  School of Theatre and Dance.

The 2023-2024 Season offerings go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://jmuforbescenter.com/, in person at the box office, or by calling (540) 568-7000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

