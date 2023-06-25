Forbes Center at JMU announces 2023-24 Masterpiece Season lineup

The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University has announced its 2023-2024 Masterpiece Season lineup for performances running from September to May.

Guests will enjoy a spectacular array of performances featuring some of the world’s finest music, vocal, dance and theatre ensembles as well as “Forbes Family Fun” shows.

Top performances include the international big band Pink Martini fronted by the dynamic vocalist China Forbes; the gospel sensation Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar; Mike Super – Magic & Illusion; the one-woman tour-de-force All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Bulgaria’s leading orchestra, the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra; international phenomenon, DRUM TAO, the epic Japanese taiko drum ensemble and finally – The SpongeBob Musical, a “Forbes Family Fun” show featuring students from JMU’s School of Theatre and Dance.

The 2023-2024 Season offerings go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://jmuforbescenter.com/, in person at the box office, or by calling (540) 568-7000.