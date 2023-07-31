Countries
Flock a Friend: Pink flamingos ready to migrate to support work of Arc of Augusta
Crystal Graham
Some people might find a flock of plastic flamingos loitering on their front yard an eyesore. Others would be delighted to find the pink birds scattered on their front lawn.

Put me in the latter category. In other words, sign me up! I’ll take a supersize flock, please and thank you.

The Arc of Augusta, an organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro, is counting on local community members to help raise funds and deliver laughter and smiles to recipients while supporting a good cause.

Through the “Flock a Friend” summer fundraiser, the organization intends to raise funds to help those with IDD enhance their quality of life, advance inclusion and create a more inclusive society.

How it works

Participants can donate to have a flock of adorable pink flamingos migrate to the yards of their friends, family or colleagues.

For legal issues, volunteers will need to get permission from the “flockee” prior to placing the flamingos.

The more generous the donation, the larger the flamingo flock will be.

  • Small flock (12 flamingos): $15 donation
  • Medium flock (24 flamingos): $25 donation
  • Large flock (36 flamingos): $50 donation
  • Super size flock (60 flamingos): $75 donation

To nominate a friend’s yard to be “flocked” with pink flamingos, visit https://thearcofaugusta.org/get-involved

