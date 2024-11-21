Augusta County: Amazon donates 9,000 unsellable items to area community organizations

The Amazon distribution center in Fishersville donated 9,000 items to the Central Shenandoah Office on Youth ahead of the 2024 holiday season.

Sometimes items arrive at the distribution center damaged or in damaged packaging, which makes them unsellable to customers.

“I think this is just a great way for our [Amazon] site to give back to the community,” said Amazon Site Safety Manager Zach Smith.

Smith added that in 2024, the distribution center in Fishersville has donated approximately 32,000 items to various local organizations.

He said that as a big company, Amazon has a unique advantage to help the community, and it is especially important coming into the holiday season.

Other community organizations also benefit from the donations to Office on Youth, with whom The Neighbor Bridge Inc. is partnered.

“We do greatly benefit from the partnership with Office on Youth and Amazon,” said The Neighbor Bridge co-founder Chaz Fillion.

Donations provide for the nonprofit’s “The Little Grocery” at Fishersville Community Church and seven Little Free Food Pantries in the area.

Partnerships with 15 to 20 local nonprofits enable The Neighbor Bridge to meet the needs of the community.

The donations from Amazon yesterday will provide food, paper products, wipes and diapers for the “The Little Grocery.”

Additionally, Amazon‘s generosity will allow The Neighbor Bridge to add one toy per family who participates in this year’s Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro Thanks-gifting (SWAT). One hundred families will receive food for a Thanksgiving meal.

Fillion said he has learned that all he has to do when a need presents itself in the community is tell individuals and families: “Say it out loud. I might have it.” The partnerships with Amazon, Office on Youth and other local organizations will enable Fillion to meet the needs.

He said that Amazon‘s donations yesterday will make a huge impact.

“We typically try once a week to do a smaller pickup,” said Office on Youth District Supervisor Grace DeShong. With the weekly pickups, Amazon donates diapers and cleaning products for the community. Once a quarter, the Office on Youth brings its Community in Motion bus for bigger donations and often shares items with The Neighbor Bridge, Embrace‘s teen Christmas drive and Wenonah Elementary School. “They are meeting the needs of 192 of their students through a toy drive,” DeShong said of the Waynesboro school.

DeShong said that when Office on Youth receives donations from Amazon, she can already see the joyful expressions they will bring to children’s faces. “I’m getting chills right now,” she said at Amazon on Wednesday.

“Obviously, as a consumer, I’m a fan of Amazon. What a great way to give to our community, to reach out to our community,” DeShong said.