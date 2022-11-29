First Fridays of the Valley offers holiday arts experiences on Dec. 2

Sixteen venues roll out the red carpet Dec. 2 for visual and performing arts experiences during Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley.

Venues hosting arts events Dec. 2 (5-7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St.) opens two new exhibitions: baskets by Julia Verba in the Arts Incarnate Gallery and watercolor works by Mary Hairston in the Sanctuary Gallery. Meet the artists and sample refreshments during a 4:30-6:30 p.m. reception, and then stick around for a 6:30-8 p.m. Christmas folk concert by The Seed Project.

Asbury United Methodist Church (205 S Main St.) invites you to an opening reception for Justin Poole’s new exhibition: Watercolor and Ink Sketches from Travels.

Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art (820 S Main St.) welcomes you to a reception for Visible to the User, a four-artist exhibition that challenges the racism built into technology from automated soap dispensers that fail to recognize dark skin to smartphones whose facial recognition software cannot register BIPOC users.

The Friendly Fermenter (20 S Mason St., Ste. B10) invites you to the opening of Tony DiStefano’s new photography exhibition at 5 pm, followed by Todd Schlabach’s live music at 7 p.m. Snacks, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.

The Gaines Group Architects at The Depot (141 W. Bruce St. Suite 201) celebrates First Friday with a Holiday Party and Gallery Opening. Take your own pictures with Santa, taste a variety of food and beverages; peruse photography, handmade jewelry, rugs,wool and wood turned items by Laurence Heine, Mae Stoll, Lynn Adams, and Saloma Furlong; and enjoy live music by Red Wing Academy.

Green Hummingbird Fair Trade Clothing (320 S Main St.) invites you to sample light refreshments as you explore handcrafted holiday jewelry and up-cycled vintage tin earrings by Audrey Maune and Woolie Boolie Studio.

Horizon Gifts (60 W Market St.) highlights mixed media works by Samantha Phoenix during a 5-8 p.m. opening reception. Come for an Artist Talk, refreshments – and chair massages by Rogelio.

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center (710 S Main St.) holds a 5-8 p.m. artist reception for The Rock and Roll LifeStyle, Bob Adamek’s exhibition of color photography. Enjoy live country, folk, and Americana music by singer songwriter Tucker Franke in the hotel lobby. Food/beverages are available for purchase at Quill’s lobby bar and Montpelier Restaurant.

Lola’s Delicatessen (122 S. Main St., Ste. 103) invites you to an opening reception for The Lola Show, an exhibition of works in various mediums by members of Lola’s crew.

OASIS Fine Art and Craft (103 S. Main St.) gets into the holiday swing with an opening reception for Santa’s Attic: Gnomes, Elves and Pixies. Enjoy light refreshments and live music by Cousin Jimmy’s Stringband as you admire works in various mediums by OASIS Artists. Be sure to visit the elf photo area.

The Perch Workspace (85 W. Gay St.) with an opening reception for an exhibition of graphic art works by Gabriela Archer. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments.

Rocktown Yarn (165 S. Main St., Ste. 101) invites you to enjoy refreshments and chat with Erin Lee about Stay Cozy, her exhibition of acrylic on canvas and wood works.

Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 N Liberty St.) hosts an opening reception for The Deck Show, featuring card-inspired pieces of art in a variety of mediums by 54 Virginia artists. The taproom is open 4 to 11 p.m. Enjoy complimentary charcuterie fixin’s and take part in Audience Choice voting in The North Wing Gallery during the 5 to 8 p.m. Artists Reception. Gabe Ravel & Friends provide live jazz in the taproom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St.) welcomes you to an Artist Reveal to name the artists selected to participate in Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion. Featuring light refreshments and a chance to meet the artists, the reception also provides an opportunity to see the 7th Annual Arts Council of the Valley Artist Member Exhibition, with 88 works in various media by 35 artists.

Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St.) invites you to help create a Community Crazy Quilt each month during First Fridays of the Valley. Materials and instructions will be provided.

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St.) hosts an opening reception for Selected Works, an exhibition of acrylic and watercolor paintings by Peyton Miller. Enjoy light refreshments and talk with the artist.

Other 2022 First Fridays of the Valley venues are: ArtWorks/New Image Gallery, Community Mennonite Church, Explore More Discovery Museum, Frame Factory & Gallery, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Hess Financial, Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It, Park Gables Gallery at VMRC, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Ten Thousand Villages, and Village Juice and Kitchen.

Kathy Moran Wealth Group is the exclusive sponsor for 2022 First Fridays of the Valley.

To learn more, visit valleyarts.org.