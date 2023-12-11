Fire restrictions lifted for George Washington and Jefferson National Forests

The USDA Forest Service has lifted the fire restrictions on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. Sufficient moisture levels due to rainfall have reduced the risk of wildfires.

“Our fire staff and other experts assess multiple factors, including weather conditions, when deciding if fire restrictions are necessary,” said Job Timm, forest supervisor. “With the recent rains, the drought conditions have improved, and the risk of wildfires has decreased.”

The fire restrictions had been in place for more than a month to maintain public safety and protect forest resources during extreme drought conditions.

During that time, firefighters responded to multiple new fires in the forest, including the Matts Creek Fire, which grew to 11,020 acres before being fully contained.

Continued caution is still advised for all visitors building and maintaining campfires on the forest. Campfires should always be out and cold to the touch before being left unattended.

For more information, visit the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/gwj