Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfire at albemarle county hotel displaces more than 80 guests but no injuries
Local

Fire at Albemarle County hotel displaces more than 80 guests, but no injuries

Chris Graham
Published date:
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

A fire at the Comfort Inn in Albemarle County late Friday night displaced more than 80 hotel guests, but fortunately there were no reported injuries.

The 11:43 p.m. fire at the hotel, which is located on Inn Drive off Interstate 64 and Route 250 at I-64’s Exit 124, involved a room on the first floor and a second-floor storage room.

Both fires were contained to their respective rooms of origin, but there was smoke damage throughout the building.

Forty-four of the hotel rooms were occupied, with more than 80 guests registered at the hotel at the time of the fire. All guests and staff were able to safely evacuate on their own or with assistance.

The management and staff of the Comfort Inn were able to relocate all of the guests to several area hotels.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire to determine its cause and origin. The damage is estimated at $500,000.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Albemarle County’s Fire Marshal’s Office at 434-296-5833.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.
3 Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights
4 Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

uva basketball
Sports

UVA hoops alum Joe Harris traded from Brooklyn to Detroit: Breaking down the deal

Chris Graham
natural bridge
Culture, Local

Virginia’s State Parks get anniversary gift: Deed to Natural Bridge

Crystal Graham

Virginia’s Natural Bridge is now owned by the Commonwealth of Virginia according to the deed recorded in Lexington in June.

paddleboard in the river
Culture, Local

Freedom on the water: Experience what’SUP on rivers of the Shenandoah Valley

Crystal Graham

Instructor, guide and owner of SUP Shenandoah, David Verde, wants to make standup paddle boards on Valley rivers as common as kayaks, canoes and river tubes.

disabled work at industrial plant
Business, Virginia

Billboard campaign highlights people with disabilities in the workforce

Crystal Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Reading rallies with four in the eighth to knock off Richmond, 5-3

Chris Graham
fredericksburg nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals make it two straight over Salem with 4-2 win

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides rally to force extras, then walk off Charlotte Knights, 5-4

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy