Fire at Albemarle County hotel displaces more than 80 guests, but no injuries

A fire at the Comfort Inn in Albemarle County late Friday night displaced more than 80 hotel guests, but fortunately there were no reported injuries.

The 11:43 p.m. fire at the hotel, which is located on Inn Drive off Interstate 64 and Route 250 at I-64’s Exit 124, involved a room on the first floor and a second-floor storage room.

Both fires were contained to their respective rooms of origin, but there was smoke damage throughout the building.

Forty-four of the hotel rooms were occupied, with more than 80 guests registered at the hotel at the time of the fire. All guests and staff were able to safely evacuate on their own or with assistance.

The management and staff of the Comfort Inn were able to relocate all of the guests to several area hotels.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire to determine its cause and origin. The damage is estimated at $500,000.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Albemarle County’s Fire Marshal’s Office at 434-296-5833.