Final update issued on Matts Creek fire; full containment reached on Monday

The incident management team for the Matts Creek fire reported full containment late Monday. They have handed command of the fire to a smaller team.

The fire began on Nov. 12 and burned more than 11,000 acres in the James River Face Wilderness and Blue Ridge Parkway. The cause is undetermined.

Heavy equipment operators are completing repairs on the Glenwood Horse Trail near Belfast Creek, and firefighters are still working on repairs within the burned area.

All roads and trails within the fire area are now open to the public, and firefighters are replacing closure signs with warning signs.

Cold, blustery winds and snow flurries are being observed over the fire area today, and hikers are cautioned about entering recently burned areas under windy or wet conditions.

Due to persistent drought, Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect.

A team of U.S. Forest Service specialists is on site assessing conditions of the burned area.

A preliminary burned area vegetation map compiled from satellite imagery suggests that most of the fire burned with low severity, and that some moderate burning occurred on steep south-to-southwest-facing slopes. Field validation and additional data collection will improve mapping accuracy this week.

All roads are now open.