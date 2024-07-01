Final defendant in Tri-Cities methampetamines ring pleads guilty in federal court

A Bristol man who the feds say was involved in a scheme responsible for a large percentage of the methamphetamine market in the Tri-Cities area pleaded guilty in federal court last week.

Eric Dale Whisman, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

Whisman is the final defendant in a 20-member conspiracy that authorities say distributed multiple kilograms of methamphetamine throughout Southwest Virginia.

According to court documents, one of the other members of the group, Christopher “CJ” Johnson, was incarcerated in the state of Georgia and used a contraband cell phone to coordinate his multi-state drug trafficking scheme.

Co-conspirators would travel to Georgia to collect large amounts of methamphetamine from Johnson’s designated sources, send payments to him via CashApp and other means, and then bring the drugs back to Southwest Virginia for further distribution.