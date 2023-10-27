Field Hockey: #5 Virginia’s head coach, Michele Madison, on leave for remainder of season

Michele Madison, the head coach of the fifth-ranked Virginia field hockey team, will be on leave for the remainder of the 2023 season, including the postseason.

This is from a press release from UVA Athletics on Thursday, which didn’t give a reason why Madison, in her 18th season at the helm of the field hockey program, will be away from the team.

The Virginia team just finished its regular season with an 11-5 record, and UVA will be the host school for the 2023 ACC Championships, which begin on Tuesday.

Associate head coach Ole Keusgen will serve as the acting head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season for the Virginia program.