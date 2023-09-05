Countries
Female suspect caught attempting to supply Virginia inmate with drugs, cell phone
Police, Virginia

Female suspect caught attempting to supply Virginia inmate with drugs, cell phone

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Corrections apprehended a female suspect attempting to supply drugs and a cell phone to an inmate at Bland Correctional Center in Southwestern Virginia near the West Virginia border.

On August 30, the suspect, who had recently applied to visit the inmate as a friend, was found attempting to place contraband under the toolbox of a state vehicle parked on Bland Correctional Center’s property, according to VADOC.

The VADOC’s Drug Task Force later learned that the contraband was intended for an inmate at the facility.

The suspect is charged with two counts of attempt to deliver drugs to an inmate, attempt to deliver a cell phone to an inmate and possession of a concealed weapon (a firearm).

The suspect was transported to the Bland County Magistrate. Charges against the inmate are also pending. Neither were named in the news release sent by VADOC.

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident.

No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.

