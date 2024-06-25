Federal funding to provide firefighter equipment, resources, promote nuclear energy

The Fire Grants and Safety Act would renew critical grant programs that fund essential equipment and resources for fire stations, and also help hire, train and retain new firefighters.

Originally passed by the Senate in 2023, final passage last week of the legislation includes U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner-supported provisions that will promote nuclear energy deployment across the country.

“During my visits to fire stations across the Commonwealth, I’ve seen firsthand how these grant programs help stations hire and retain firefighters and secure important equipment upgrades. Firefighters put their lives on the line day in and day out to keep our communities safe – the least we can do is make sure they have the equipment and the personnel they need to do their jobs safely. I’m glad we finally got this legislation across the finish line, and I’m also happy to see it take important steps forward in another critical arena – improving the nuclear regulatory space. This legislation invests in our clean energy future by cutting senseless red tape, promoting American energy independence, and paving the way to bring more green jobs and infrastructure to communities across Virginia,” Warner said.

The legislation would reauthorize the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which provides funding to help firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards. The bill would also reauthorize the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, which provides funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “frontline” firefighters available in their communities. Finally, it would reauthorize and increase funding for the United States Fire Administration (USFA), the lead federal agency for fire data collection, fire research, and fire service training.

Since 2015, 273 AFG grants and 77 SAFER grants have been awarded to communities throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. In 2023, 37 awards were made to localities and fire departments across Virginia totaling more than $25 million in funding.

In 2023, the following entities in Virginia received 26 awards totaling over $6 million in funding through the Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) grant program:

Isle of Wight County received $959,020

The City of Lynchburg received $830,636

The City of Alexandria received $600,000

Frederick County received $463,450

Franklin County received $438,238

Chesterfield County received $313,880

City of Hopewell received $294,645

Loudoun County Fire & Rescue received $278,345

Virginia Department of Fire received $203,736

Patrick-Henry Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. received $186,857

City of Portsmouth received $177,272

Poquoson Fire/Rescue received $172,095

The Bland County Volunteer Fire Department received $163,476

Prince Edward County received $162,585

Buena Vista Firefighters received $158,914

Bloxom Volunteer Fire Co received $150,000

Couple District Volunteer Fire Department received $130,144

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department received $130,144

Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department received $126,433

Brumley Gap Vol. Fire Department received $102,857

City of Danville Municipal Building received $83,740

Forest Volunteer Fire Co Foundation received $83,515

The Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Franklin County received $66,666

Brookville-Timberville Volunteer Fire Department received $53,181

Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department received $33,034

Woodstock Fire Departmentreceived $19,047

In 2023, the following entities in Virginia received 11 awards totaling over $19 million in funding through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program:

The County of Albemarle received $7,146,642

The City of Suffolk received $4,115,448

The City of Manassas Park received $3,582,866

International Association of Fire Chiefs received $2,667,697

Rappahannock County received $561,617

Goochland County received $556,972

The Town of Chatham received $204,804

Greene County received $176,445

The Woodstock Fire Department received $133,043

Hanover County received $41,800

Stephens City Fire and Rescue Company in Frederick County received $21,068

The Fire Grants and Safety Act also contains provisions from the Warner-supported ADVANCE Act, bipartisan legislation that would make it easier to build nuclear power infrastructure. More specifically, the Fire Grants and Safety Act will facilitate American leadership in nuclear energy, reduce regulatory costs associated with licensing nuclear reactors, incentivize the development of next-generation reactors, strengthen the nuclear fuel supply chain, and allow the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to modernize and address staffing issues. Sen. Warner, a strong supporter of nuclear energy, recently launched the Senate Advanced Nuclear Caucus and has pushed directly on the Department of Defense to ensure consistent, reliable power sources for critical missions, including through the development and deployment of advanced nuclear reactors.

Warner is a strong supporter of our firefighters across the Commonwealth, and previously voted to pass the Fire Grants and Safety Act in April 2023. Since then, he has visited fire stations in Richmond and Suffolk to highlight the urgent need to secure final passage of this legislation. Following wildfires across the Shenandoah Valley in early 2024, Warner met with first responders in Harrisonburg to discuss federal resources for firefighters.

The legislation recently passed with a huge bipartisan margin in the House of Representatives and now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk.