Favorite dishes: The ingredients of a Thanksgiving feast

Ahead of one of the biggest food holidays of the year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic shared customer favorite side dishes.

One of the grocery’s most popular Thanksgiving dishes, according to a press release, is Home Chef Bread Pudding. Others include Cranberry Celebration Salad, available from the Cold Meal Solutions Case or packaged in the Deli; Ukrop’s Family Style Side Items, available at Kroger for an A-la-Carte Meal Assortment; and baked turkeys for smaller gatherings of family and friends.

“We know families and friends make memories over food across many holidays,” Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in the press release. “At Thanksgiving, we see so many customers seeking out ingredients to make meals their families have shared for generations. It’s so rewarding to be part of their dinner tables and play an important role in reliving favorite memories and making new ones.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic, headquartered in Richmond, has 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio, and employs 18,000 associates. The grocer assures customers that turkeys will be available this holiday season in all stores.

“At Kroger, we understand how important turkey is as the center of many plates for our customers celebrating Thanksgiving. We do not expect any issues providing customers with the turkeys they are looking for at a competitive price,” James Menees, Corporate Affairs Manager at Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in the press release.

Customers can shop in-store, with Pickup or through Mid-Atlantic Delivery.