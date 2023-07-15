Countries
Farmers market returns to Verona on Thursday; local vendors still being accepted

Crystal Graham
Published date:
The Verona Farmers Market will return July 20 at the Local IUE-CWA facility at 502 Lee Highway on U.S. 11.

The market will operate every Thursday at the pavilion from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The market will offer locally grown and produced products including vegetables, breads, crafts, honey, eggs, meat, flowers and more.

Vendors are welcome from Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

The pavilion is located adjacent to and north of the Stonewall Motel, on the opposite side of U.S. 11 from the Post Office.

The farmers market is supported by the Greater Verona Business Association and the Local IUE-CWA Union

The Verona Farmers Market has a clear mission to provide local consumers with superior quality homegrown or locally produced products. Additionally, the market aims to foster business growth and livelihoods in the greater Verona area.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

