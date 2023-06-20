Fans, extra ice in store for 5,000 plus inmates in Virginia without A/C this summer

More than 24,000 inmates will spend the summer in jail, and the Virginia Department of Corrections is doing what it can to make conditions as comfortable as possible in the sweltering heat.

Approximately 77 percent of the department’s inmates and probationers are housed in buildings with air conditioning. However, for the other 23 percent, or 5,000 plus inmates, well, it’s going to be one hot summer.

Warm weather-related preparations are under way now for the safety of inmates as well as staff, according to VADOC.

The department will implement heat mitigation resources, including the installation of fans, extra ice and water pouches and adjustments to scheduling and the location of some activities to accommodate for high temperatures. Misting fans are also used by several facilities as well as smoke exhaust fans to increase air flow.

VADOC is exploring the use of temporary portable A/C units, as well as working to install long-term and permanent solutions in older buildings.

VADOC may be eligible for capital improvement funds for the State Fiscal Year 2023-2024 and hopes to address further heat-related renovations in additional facilities over the next year and beyond. VADOC also plans to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to implement cooling renovations in facilities.

According to VADOC, staff will conduct temperature checks multiple times per day to ensure facilities stay within safe ranges and that all heat mitigation equipment is functioning properly.

In recent years, Haynesville Correctional Unit 17, Central Virginia Correctional Unit 13 and other facilities have had upgrades to ensure cooler temperatures inside facilities.