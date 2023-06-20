Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfans extra ice in store for 5000 plus inmates in virginia without a c this summer
Virginia

Fans, extra ice in store for 5,000 plus inmates in Virginia without A/C this summer

Crystal Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

More than 24,000 inmates will spend the summer in jail, and the Virginia Department of Corrections is doing what it can to make conditions as comfortable as possible in the sweltering heat.

Approximately 77 percent of the department’s inmates and probationers are housed in buildings with air conditioning. However, for the other 23 percent, or 5,000 plus inmates, well, it’s going to be one hot summer.

Warm weather-related preparations are under way now for the safety of inmates as well as staff, according to VADOC.

The department will implement heat mitigation resources, including the installation of fans, extra ice and water pouches and adjustments to scheduling and the location of some activities to accommodate for high temperatures. Misting fans are also used by several facilities as well as smoke exhaust fans to increase air flow.

VADOC is exploring the use of temporary portable A/C units, as well as working to install long-term and permanent solutions in older buildings.

VADOC may be eligible for capital improvement funds for the State Fiscal Year 2023-2024 and hopes to address further heat-related renovations in additional facilities over the next year and beyond. VADOC also plans to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to implement cooling renovations in facilities.

According to VADOC, staff will conduct temperature checks multiple times per day to ensure facilities stay within safe ranges and that all heat mitigation equipment is functioning properly.

In recent years, Haynesville Correctional Unit 17, Central Virginia Correctional Unit 13 and other facilities have had upgrades to ensure cooler temperatures inside facilities.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
2 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle convicted of four felonies in Frederick County
3 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours

Latest News

paddle quest virginia state park
Culture

Virginia State Parks move quest from trails to water with new rewards program

Crystal Graham
Chris Wagner body Wintergreen Police
Local

First responders pay tribute to slain Wintergreen Police officer on Interstate 64 overpass

Crystal Graham

First responders gathered today at the Interstate 64 overpass at mile marker 91 to honor slain Wintergreen Police officer M. Christopher Wagner.

Stephanie Zick with computer
U.S./World

Hurricane watch: Storm count expected to be normal, rapid intensification risk higher

Crystal Graham

If you’ve been monitoring the weather, you can’t miss the coverage of a tropical storm as the National Hurricane Center begins to issue forecast advisories for the system.

jarin stevenson
Sports

Five-star Jarin Stevenson to announce college decision on Wednesday: How UVA fits in

Chris Graham
person at computer keyboard
U.S./World

Report: The dark web is selling your personal data for less than the cost of a Big Mac

Crystal Graham
PBS Appalachia Virginia logo
Culture

PBS Appalachia launches with three local series to highlight Southwest Virginia

Crystal Graham
us politics congress
U.S./World

Senate committee passes intelligence bill with eye on security against China, AI

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy