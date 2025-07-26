A guy who uses the email address [email protected] didn’t want to read our piece this week on how hot it’s been this summer.

Funny thing here: nobody made him.

Seriously.

It’s a free country.

“This has been a very mild summer with lots of rain. But of course you worked with PBS. A DNC-owned propaganda outlet,” Mr. [email protected] wrote.

Which has to do with a story on how hot it is, and how people can beat the heat, how, exactly?

Oddly, the email address tracks back to a guy who himself worked with the PBS station down in Southwest Virginia to produce a TV series a few years back.

Have to guess that didn’t work out so well for our guy.

The piece that Failed Bartender Guy didn’t like, “Virginia: You aren’t crazy, this summer is hotter than normal (and no end in sight),” published on Monday, was not one that you’d expect to get a MAGA idiot to write in complaining about propaganda.

ICYMI

The highlight:

“If you think this summer feels hotter than usual in the Commonwealth, you aren’t crazy. Temperatures are five to 15 degrees above the historical average, according to AccuWeather.”

Nothing there about climate change making the world hotter, or the continued overuse of fossil fuels in the place of renewable energy putting more pressure on seniors, little kids and those with health issues.

I mean, we could have reminded you of all that, but we figure that people who read AFP regularly already know all of that.

The Guy Who Can’t Mix Straight happened upon us from Google, and was obviously having a(nother) bad day.

Probably because it’s so stinkin’ hot.

“This is why Americans despise you people and are done sharing our amazing nation with you people,” Can’t Even Open a Beer Can Dipshit wrote. “Either you dont know youre lying and are a very stupid person or you know youre lying and just part of a cult. This is how cults work. They prey on the low iq in our society.”

I reproduced the small-dicked one’s writing there as he presented it to us.

It never fails – people like this call out the “low iq in our society” by demonstrating their own “low iq.”

In other news, it’s still hot.