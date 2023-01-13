Menu
Fairfax County: Deer shot in Vienna in October had chronic wasting disease
State/National

Fairfax County: Deer shot in Vienna in October had chronic wasting disease

Chris Graham
Published:
deer
(© Tabor Chichakly – stock.adobe.com)

Apparently, people go deer hunting in Fairfax County. That’s one bit of news embedded in another, that the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed chronic wasting disease in an adult male deer shot in Fairfax County.

The deer was brought to a taxidermist in late October, and DWR obtained the sample shortly thereafter as part of the department’s statewide CWD surveillance efforts.

At the time it was shot, no outward signs of disease were noted, according to DWR, and the deer appeared to be in good condition.

Because this is the first CWD-positive detection in Fairfax County, a county bordering Disease Management Area 2, the DWR conducted an extensive forensic investigation to confirm the location of this deer.

No regulatory changes will be made until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 deer hunting season, according to DWR.

Until then, the following are strongly recommended:

Carcass transport: do not transport whole deer carcasses or any parts containing brain or spinal cord tissue out of Fairfax County to a non-DMA county (see dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd/transporting-carcasses-into-within-and-out-of-dma2/ for information on current DMA2 deer carcass transport restrictions).

Carcass disposal: Double-bag deer parts and place directly in a landfill or a trash receptacle to be picked up with the regular trash collection.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

