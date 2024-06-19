Countries
Local, Politics

Election 2024: Staunton Visioning Coalition to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton va
(© MargJohnsonVA – Shutterstock)

Staunton Visioning Coalition will host a local candidates meet-and-greet Saturday morning at Sunspots Pavilion in downtown Staunton.

From 10 a.m. to noon, voters are welcome to meet and talk with local candidates running for seats in November 2024 for Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board.

City Council candidates who will be in attendance include Adam Campbell, Dan Gunnells, Corrie Park, Jeff Overholtzer and Blake Shepherd. School Board candidates will include Ron Ramsey, Joann Jeter and Michele Kielty.

Staunton Visioning Coalition is a nonpartisan group formed in 2021 to begin a community conversation to discuss what issues are important to the Staunton community and to connect with local candidates for elected office.

Sunspots Pavilion is at 202 S. Lewis Street, Staunton.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

