Eight recent Waynesboro Generals alums taken in 2023 MLB Draft

Eight Waynesboro Generals alums had their names called in the 2023 MLB Draft, led by 2021 Generals Wyatt Hudepohl and Zach Levenson, both of whom were taken in the draft’s first five rounds.
Hudepohl, a 6’4” righthander, was selected in the fourth round by the New York Mets.
As a junior at Charlotte in 2023, Hudepohl was 7-6 with a 4.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, with 129 Ks in 105.1 innings pitched.
In Waynesboro in 2021, Hudepohl was 4-1 with a 6.12 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 21 Ks in 25 innings.
Levenson, a 6’2” outfielder, was selected in the fifth round by the St. Louis Cardinals.
As a draft-eligible sophomore at Miami in 2023, Levenson slashed .292/.397/.554 with a .951 OPS, 14 homers and 45 RBI.
In Waynesboro in 2021, Levenson slashed .361/.449/.711, with a 1.160 OPS, seven homers and 19 RBIs in 98 plate appearances.
Other draftees:
- Samford pitcher Carson Hobbs (2022 in Waynesboro: 1-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 16 Ks/12 IP), 11th round, Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Florida Gulf Coast pitcher Mason Miller (2021 in Waynesboro: 4-1, 6.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 27 Ks/22 IP), 14th round, Kansas City Royals
- Florida Gulf Coast infielder Edrick Felix (2022 in Waynesboro: .232/.353/.446, .798 OPS, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs), 14th round, Chicago White Sox
- Arkansas infielder Caleb Cali (2022 in Waynesboro: .360/.467/.520, .987 OPS, 1 HRs, 16 RBIs), 16th round, Seattle Mariners
- Randolph-Macon pitcher Hayden Snelsire (2021 in Waynesboro: 0-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 28Ks/28IP), 17th round, Tampa Bay Rays
- North Greenville infielder Jalen Vasquez (2022 in Waynesboro: .261/.354/.479, .833 OPS, 7 HRs, 26 RBIs), 20th round, Baltimore Orioles