Eight recent Waynesboro Generals alums taken in 2023 MLB Draft

Eight Waynesboro Generals alums had their names called in the 2023 MLB Draft, led by 2021 Generals Wyatt Hudepohl and Zach Levenson, both of whom were taken in the draft’s first five rounds.

Hudepohl, a 6’4” righthander, was selected in the fourth round by the New York Mets.

As a junior at Charlotte in 2023, Hudepohl was 7-6 with a 4.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, with 129 Ks in 105.1 innings pitched.

In Waynesboro in 2021, Hudepohl was 4-1 with a 6.12 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 21 Ks in 25 innings.

Levenson, a 6’2” outfielder, was selected in the fifth round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

As a draft-eligible sophomore at Miami in 2023, Levenson slashed .292/.397/.554 with a .951 OPS, 14 homers and 45 RBI.

In Waynesboro in 2021, Levenson slashed .361/.449/.711, with a 1.160 OPS, seven homers and 19 RBIs in 98 plate appearances.

Other draftees: