Drug, gang task force seizes 5,000 fentanyl pills in Culpeper County arrest

Chris Graham
Published:
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force made two arrests in a drug sting on Thursday that recovered 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills with a street value of $125,000.

Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge, and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force in Culpeper County.

Rector was charged with one felony count of distribution of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thomas was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Rector and Thomas were transported to the Culpeper County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Rector is a known gang member and is being investigated for a probation violation, according to authorities.

