The drought watch for Virginia has been expanded to include 34 counties including Augusta and Rockingham.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in coordination with the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force, have issued a drought watch advisory to help residents prepare for a potential drought.

Variable precipitation over the Commonwealth for the past 30 days have left the northern and eastern regions of the Commonwealth in a state of hydrologic drought, according to DEQ.

The drought watch advisory was issued for:

Eastern Shore: Accomack and Northampton counties

Accomack and Northampton counties Northern Coastal Plain: Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King George, King William, King and Queen, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties

Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King George, King William, King and Queen, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties Northern Piedmont: Culpeper, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties

Culpeper, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties Northern Virginia: Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William counties

Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William counties Shenandoah: Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties

Below normal precipitation levels over these areas have resulted in notable decreases in soil moisture measurements and in streamflow and groundwater levels.

The three- to four-week weather forecast suggests above-normal temperatures and an equal chance of above or below normal precipitation. Increased soil moisture loss is anticipated over the next few weeks as the spring trees and vegetation progresses.

Storage at major water supply reservoirs remain within normal ranges.

DEQ is working with local governments, public water works and water users in the affected areas to ensure that conservation and drought response plans and ordinances are followed.

Localities and Virginians that are supplied water from the Potomac River should consult the Metropolitan Washington Water Supply and Drought Awareness Response Plan for specific triggers and actions to be taken.

All Virginians are encouraged to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitoring drought conditions and detecting and repairing leaks.