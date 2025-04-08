Home Drought watch advisory issued for 34 counties, including Augusta, Rockingham
Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
drought shenandoah national park luray pass run
Stock image showing drought conditions in Luray, courtesy Shenandoah National Park

The drought watch for Virginia has been expanded to include 34 counties including Augusta and Rockingham.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in coordination with the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force, have issued a drought watch advisory to help residents prepare for a potential drought.

Variable precipitation over the Commonwealth for the past 30 days have left the northern and eastern regions of the Commonwealth in a state of hydrologic drought, according to DEQ.

The drought watch advisory was issued for:

  • Eastern Shore: Accomack and Northampton counties
  • Northern Coastal Plain: Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King George, King William, King and Queen, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties
  • Northern Piedmont: Culpeper, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties
  • Northern Virginia: Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William counties
  • Shenandoah: Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties

Below normal precipitation levels over these areas have resulted in notable decreases in soil moisture measurements and in streamflow and groundwater levels.

The three- to four-week weather forecast suggests above-normal temperatures and an equal chance of above or below normal precipitation. Increased soil moisture loss is anticipated over the next few weeks as the spring trees and vegetation progresses.

Storage at major water supply reservoirs remain within normal ranges.

DEQ is working with local governments, public water works and water users in the affected areas to ensure that conservation and drought response plans and ordinances are followed.

Localities and Virginians that are supplied water from the Potomac River should consult the Metropolitan Washington Water Supply and Drought Awareness Response Plan for specific triggers and actions to be taken.

All Virginians are encouraged to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitoring drought conditions and detecting and repairing leaks.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

