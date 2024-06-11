Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Donation of blankets will provide ‘a little bit of comfort’ to Sentara RMH cancer patients
Local

Donation of blankets will provide ‘a little bit of comfort’ to Sentara RMH cancer patients

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
hospital patient health
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

A kind donation will make life a little more comfortable for Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center patients undergoing treatment.

Representatives from Bob Wade Subaru in Harrisonburg delivered eight boxes filled with plush blankets that convert into comfortable heart shaped pillows. The donation is part of the partnership between the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and the Subaru Loves to Care initiative.

“We donate blankets and that gives them a little bit of comfort when they are doing their recovery so they can stay warmer,” Kevin Knott, Bob Wade Subaru sales manager, said. “I know, just doing some research, they tend to get cold after the treatment, so this is something
we can do to give back a little.”

Knott said it means the world to be able to support the community this way.

“There’s nothing like giving something to someone that’s in need, or maybe not in need, but needs a little cheering up,” Knott said. “We enjoy it, from the Bob Wade family and everyone who works there, it means little something to everybody.”

Cancer radiation treatments typically take around 15 minutes to complete. Chemotherapy sessions, however, are much longer, and can last from one hour to several hours. The blankets and pillows are a great resource to ease some of the discomfort of patients.

“They think this is a very sterile environment and this brings them a little bit of comfort,” Kelly Kruis, Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center manager, said. “So, they get to warm themselves up with the blankets and be a little more comfortable with the pillows.”

Kruis said donations like the blankets are a big help for patients who appreciate the kind gesture.

“It’s very impactful to our patients,” she said. “It helps them know that the community is out there to support them, and it gives them a little bit of creature comfort for while they’re here.”

For nine years. Subaru of America has partnered with LLS through the Loves To Care program, and by the end of 2024, retailers across the country will have supported nearly 350,000 cancer patients through the initiative.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best stuff, but he made it work in Super Regional clincher
2 Griff O’Ferrall, about to make millions in the MLB Draft, grew up a big UVA fan
3 Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball
4 Virginia woman among three people injured in shark attacks in Florida
5 ‘Fringe media’ speculation on ‘source(s)’ for today’s news about Tony Bennett, UVA

Latest News

court law
U.S. & World News

Johnson & Johnson to pay $700M for misleading customers about talc powders for 100 years

Rebecca Barnabi
Sports, U.S. & World News

Dornoch, co-owned by former MLB All-Star, strides to victory at 2024 Belmont Stakes

Rebecca Barnabi

By half a length, former Major League Baseball All-Star Jayson Werth's Dornoch won the 156th Belmont Stakes on Saturday. 

aew
Sports

Podcast: AEW is on the struggle bus; can Tony Khan get things turned around?

Ray Petree

It’s only being honest to say that AEW, approaching its fifth anniversary, is struggling right now, with TV ratings at an all-time low, and ticket sales at its live shows flagging.

interstate 95
Virginia

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95/I-295 exit ramp in Henrico County

Chris Graham
car accident investigation police rescue
Virginia

Dinwiddie County I-85 accident claims the life of Northern Virginia man

Chris Graham
prescription drug bottle
Virginia

Coalition of 32 state AGs stand with Oklahoma on regulating pharmacy benefit managers

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Party with a purpose: The Neighbor Bridge fundraiser goes back to the ’80s on Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status