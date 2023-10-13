DOL finds race discrimination in hiring at Daikin Industries facility in Augusta County

The U.S. Department of Labor has entered into a conciliation agreement with Daikin Industries to resolve race-based hiring discrimination affecting Black job applicants at Daikin’s Augusta County facility.

Per the terms of the agreement, Daikin Industries will pay $100,000 in back wages and interest to 98 Black applicants.

Daikin will also extend three job offers to identified class members.

According to DOL, a routine compliance review at the Augusta County facility found Daikin Industries discriminated against Black applicants for assembler positions from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.

OFCCP determined that Daikin Industries actions violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

Daikin Industries LTD is a multinational company based in Osaka, Japan, with its U.S. headquarters in Minneapolis.

The company has contracts with the General Services Administration to provide federal agencies with air conditioning, heating and ventilation.

“Federal contractors that accept taxpayer funds to fulfill contracts know that equal employment opportunity and compliance with federal regulations are non-negotiable,” Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Regional Director Samuel B. Maiden said. “The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs will make certain the issues raised in this compliance evaluation are resolved and that Daikin Industries puts procedures in place to safeguard the process for future applicants.”

OFCCP launched the Class Member Locator to identify applicants or workers who may be entitled to monetary relief and/or consideration for job placement as a result of OFCCP’s compliance evaluations and complaint investigations.

If you think you may be a class member who applied for assembler jobs at Daikin Industries during the investigative period, please use OFCCP’s Class Member Locator to learn more about this and other settlements.